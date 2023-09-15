COURT NEWS
August 14
Judge Robert Rice
Odester D. Stokes, Overland Park, Kansas, Shoplifting, $200; Shoplifting, $300
August 15
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Jennifer M. Munoz, Barnard, Violation of order of protection for adult x3, Failure to appear, warrant issued
August 15
Judge Robert Rice
Lewis C. Schrodt, Clear-mont, Violating provisions regarding disposal of dead animal, $100
August 16
Judge Robert Rice
Isaac O. Adesope, Seattle, Washington, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Preston G. Adwell, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Daniel Andronache, Kansas City, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid driver’s license, first offense; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Sandra K. Atkins, Mait-land, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Mason J. Bammer, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Camden J. Beck, Bol-ckow, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $328.50; Keith Tiffany N. Beckman, Norfolk, Nebraska, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
D. Blakney, Luka, Mississippi, Seat belt violation, $10
Patrick E. Bryant, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Alicia M. Caldwell, Tarkio, Seat belt violation, $10
Victory D. Carlock, Albany, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50; Drove vehicle to left side or roadway when view obstructed by hill or curve, $50
Connor D. Delong, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $428.50
Patrick M. Dockery III, Kansas City, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Carrie A. Driskell, Rock Port, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Tara J. Embley, Mait-land, Seat belt violation, $10; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Carson J. Ethington, Cameron, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $228.50
Nicholas J. Garner, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $378.50
Spencer O. Gibson, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Melvin Jackson Jr., Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Brian D. Haston, Still-well, Kansas, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $228.50
Austin K. McKinney, Detroit, Michigan, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kodie L. Meyer, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Joshua M. Mitchell, Conception Jct., Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Cordell E. Mondaine Jr., St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $250
Michael W. Moyer, Pickering, Seat belt violation, $10