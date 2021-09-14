COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, August 31.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Road and Bridge to Viebrock (Sole Source Provider) for sheet metal stock; to Brian Engle for uniform reimbursement.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff Inmate Report (August 2021).
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, along with Brian Engle, discussed an issue in White Cloud Township and talked about an email from Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for a remote meeting on bridge inspections.
• Patton submitted the August expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• B. Walker updated the commission on the generators. The jail generator was looked at by Coenen Electric and repaired. The Administration Center’s generator was low on fuel, which Gray Oil took care of. Coenen advised that the Administration Center’s generator would need to be looked at by C.K. Power if the fuel fill did not take care of the issue.
• The county tax levy hearing was opened by Patton with a review of the 2021 Assessed Valuation and proposed levies. The county levy rate of $.16 per $100 Assessed Valuation, Senate Bill 40 levy at $.05 and Senior Citizens Fund levy at $.05 per $100 Assessed Valuations was approved. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.
• A call was made to both Linda Farmer, trustee and Bryan Beason, board member of Green Township regarding the road rock on Road #525. A call was also placed to Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling to confirm the rock had been hauled.
• Christy Forney, Nodaway County Emergency Manager, emailed quotes and spec sheets on generators for the commission to review.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, discussed a request for the Nodaway County Museum for funding through American Rescue Plan funds. The commission requested that a representative of the museum come speak with them on how they would utilize the funds.
• Jenkins discussed Senate Bill 40’s audit requests with the commission.
• Kurby Kenny, Hughes Township board member, stopped in to discuss the open trustee seat for the township. Kenny stated the board had discussed it and that he would be willing to fulfill the open seat for the remainder of the term. The approval was accepted. With Kenny accepting that appointment, a board seat would now be open. Upon the recommendation of the township board, Patrick Lewis was accepted to the open board seat. Both will be sworn in at a Hughes Township meeting on August 31, 2021.
• A letter was received from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Andy Macias regarding the review of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) denial of funds for Bridge #0085006. This letter was shared with Congressman Sam Graves and Senator Josh Hawley’s offices.
• E. Walker, Engle, B. Walker and Walk drove Roads #781, 786, 777, 779 and 902, (all within the Enel White Cloud Wind project area), at the request of Hughes Township board, to gauge quality to be added to the CART rock listing for 2022.
• A resident of Washington Township stopped in to request the commission look at Road #1003 that is being prepared for reconstruction. The commission will plan to look at it on Thursday, September 2.
• A representative stopped in to gain permission to close down part of the square on Saturday, October 23, 2021 for the Art, Rhythm and Brews Festival. Permission was given.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, September 2.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to Devnet; Reimbursement to Polk Township for reimbursement through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Road and Bridge to North Missouri Auto Clinic for equipment repairs; to Gray Oil for diesel fuel.
• Jim Knox, Norris Quarries representative, returned a call regarding Ravenwood quarry and the CART rock delivered to Hopkins Township. Knox plans to personally call Roger Florea, Trustee of Hopkins Township to discuss issues.
• Discussed the quotes and grant with Christy Forney, emergency manager. The commission expressed interest in being included in Nodaway County’s letter of intent.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed equipment with the commission.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, reported that all area towns/cities in Nodaway County that she had worked with did get their paperwork for funding through American Rescue Plan funds done before the deadline.
• Jennifer Jarvis, area engineer with MoDOT gave updates on upcoming road projects, BRO funding updates, bridge bundling discussion, Coalition for Roadway Safety funds and other updates.
• The commission inspected and approved Reconstruction Road #1007. The proceed order was sent to the quarry.
• Philip Auffert, trustee of Independence Township, called in to discuss the CART rock roads in the township. A call was made to Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling, and he talked with the commission about Independence Township’s CART Rock.
• Commissioner Burns, along with E. Walker, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Road #254 in Union Township.
• A Washington Township resident called in regarding a tube issue. The commission will look into the issue next week.