NODAWAY COUNTY COMMISSION
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, Sept. 5.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and Deputy Clerk Angie Cordell.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Jaxon McCrary, road & bridge promoted to Road & Bridge III. Invoices to Thomas’ Lawn Care LLC, Schraeder Law.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: CART rock update for Townships.
• An Atchison Township resident discussed CART rock.
• Amy Dowis, NWMo Regional Council of Government, called regarding conference room at the Administration Center and Cheyenne Murphy, also of Regional Council gave an update on jail grant.
• Adam Stratton, Director of Solar Development Acciona Energy, was called to discuss the Development Agreement for solar project.
• Nick Jameson, Schildberg updated commission on rock at the quarry, Hughes Township resident called about CART rock.
• Met with representatives from Preferred Pest Control to tour the Administration Center, jail, and courthouse for a quote on pricing.
• Dustin Skoglund, South Nodaway School District Superintendent, Tim Jermain, Jefferson School District Superintendent came in to speak with commission on the understanding of the EEZ board. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector; Rex Wallace, assessor; Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development. Polk Fire, Mike Kinman called regarding the letter received on EEZ Public Hearing.
• Jonathan Aley with Kringle Christmas Lighting, spoke with commission about Christmas lights at the courthouse and the Administration Center this holiday season.
The Nodaway County Commission didn’t meet on Thursday, September 7 due to no quorum.
