LAND TRANSFERS
August 16, 2023
Larry Lee Laun to Thomas S. and Cheryl A. Townsend Revocable Trust – Lot 8 Blk 6 TL Robinson’s First Addition to Maryville
August 18, 2023
Michael D. and Michelle R. Young to George Porter – Lot 4 Blk 1 Wiliam H. Davis First Addition to Burlington Jct.
August 21, 2023
Southlaw PC, Jack L. Jr. and Kimberly D. Swinford to US Bank Trust NA, LB RanchSeries Trust, SN Servicing Corp
Brian A. and Sherry R. Springer to Greg Schulte – Lot 2 Rolling Hills Estate Plat 1
August 22, 2023
Steven C. and Darla J. Thompson to Steve Earl – All Blk 4 Original Town Hopkins, Also...
August 24, 2023
John Robert and Sharon Ann Newberry Revocable Living Trust to John R. and Sharon A. Newberry – N1/2 NE Sec 26-64-34
August 25, 2023
Steve K. Hamilton to Steve K. Hamilton – Tr Com SE Cor Sec 26-64-35...
Bradley D. and Natalie S. Schouten to Madline Kay Whitlatch – Lot 45 Plat No 1 Golden Acres Subdivision of Maryville
Bryan G. and Sunshine R. Williams to Bradley and Natalie Schouten – Lot 4 Blk 5 Torrance Addition to Maryville
Bryan G. and Sunshine R. Williams to Bradley and Natalie Schouten – E1/2 Vacated Alley Lot 4 Blk 5 Torrance Addition to Maryville
Susan J. Noakes to Jason D. and Timothy D. Hoepker – See Record
Richard L. and Jennifer Hackett, Jennifer Schmitt to Donald E. Brodrick – Lots 13-15 Blk 28 Burlington Jct
Kevin B. and Abbie C. Stoll to The Shed on 136, LLC – Tr Com NW Cor Sec 24-64-35...
Karissa Dawn Lyle to Lewis Alan Lyle – W1/2 NW Sec 18-62-35
August 28, 2023
Kimberly A. Walker to Toni Hurst – Lot 9 Mozingo Lake Estates
Betty M. Lewis to Bett M. Lewis Trust, Betty M. Lewis, Shelly L. Boyle and Donald Bachman, Trustees – S1/2 Lots 1, 2 Blk 13 Original Town of Barnard
Kameron and Whitney Walker to Patrick O’Connor and Asiah Biro – Lot 11 MacArthur Park Plat No 2
Robert L. Wood to Linsey D. Wood – See Record
Marsha Rich to Gerald F. and Cheryl J. Porter – Lots 10-12 Blk 20 Comstock’s Second Addition to Conception Jct.
Calvin Richard Clark to James W. and Carla Stevens – Lots 1, 2 Blk 6 and W1/2 Adj. Alley Burnett’s Addition to Quitman
Mark Millions to Laura M. and Michael E. Galbraith – Lot 12 Cornbelt Place Conception jct.
Frederick Goff to Brown and Brown Farm Ent, Inc. - N 80 Ft Lots 13-15 Blk 6 Original Town of Skidmore
John W. and Janice L. Sausser to Stephen Edward and Emma Walker – Lots 4, 5 Blk 2 Wallace’s Addition to Clearmont
August 29, 2023
Mary Ann Holder to Mary Ann Holder – Sec 9-65-35
Dan and Jenny Walter to Douglas Klimek – Tr Com W1/4 SE NW Sec 17-64-35, Along with Easements
Sharon K. Leivan to Sharon K. Leivan – Lots 1, 2, 7, 8 Blk 4 Clearmont
Martin L. and Margaret Pedersen to Martin L. and Margaret Pedersen Joint Revocable Trust – SE Sec 5-62-33; NW Sec 9-62-33
August 30, 2023
Marlo Swinford to Andrew Swinford – Sec 23-62-34
James L. Steinhauser Estate, Deandra O’Riley, Conservator to Scott G. and Kimberly L. Wiederholt Joint Declaration of Trust, Timothy J. and Patricia D. Wiederholt Joint Declaration Trust, Alan C. and Cheryl Wiederholt – Sec 32-63-33
Seemore Properties, LLC, Jeffrey Powell to Black and Gold Real Estate LLC – Tr SE Sec 30-64-35..Except..
August 31, 2023
Damon P. and Jodie D. Leiss to Damon P. and Jodie D. Leiss Revocable Living Trust – Part of Lot 7 Timberview Estates, Also Easements
Tera J. Clouse to Drew T. O’Connor – E1/2 Lot 4 Blk 2 Northwest Extension to Maryville