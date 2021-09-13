MARYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
August 15
10:26 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Jade M. Embley, 19, Maryville – Larceny; Stephen W. Voltmer, 21, Maryville – Larceny
August 18
7:10 p.m. – 1300 block N. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
August 20
1:11 a.m. – 100 block E. 5th – Jarrett A. Partridge, 20, Maryville – Minor in possession; Disorderly conduct; Failure to comply
August 21
11:18 a.m. – 1000 E. 3rd – Fire report – Smoke investigation
August 23
8:40 p.m. – 800 block E. Edwards – Fire report – False alarm
August 25
4:28 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Tyler D. Marriott, 19, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
August 26
4:10 p.m. – 900 block College Park College Fire report – Heavy construction equipment fire
August 28
2:03 a.m. – 1700 block S. Main – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
2:40 a.m. – 600 block E. 2nd – Zayne K. Swope, 19, Grant City – Minor in possession; Resisting arrest; Open container of Alcohol in motor vehicle; Illegal turn onto a one-way street
9:11 a.m. – 100 block E. 1st – Recovered property – Cell phone
8:24 p.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Thomas J. Grace, 19, Maryville – Barking dog
9:37 p.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Tampering with a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
August 29
12:56 a.m. – 400 block N. Main – Branden R. Peaches, 21, Maryville – Disorderly conduct
6:51 p.m. – 300 block E. Summit Dr. – Fire report – Smoke investigation
August 30
6:59 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Teresa R. Davison, 56, Braddyville, Iowa – Larceny
7:07 p.m. – 2900 block S. Main – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
7:31 p.m. – 1500 block N. Main – Gannon M. Brody, 19, Lee’s Summit – Possession of fake ID
8:09 p.m. – 100 block N. Water – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
September 1
5:40 p.m. – 2000 block E. 1st – Burglary –Ongoing investigation
Accidents
August 18
9:05 a.m. – S. Munn & W. South Ave. – Driver 1: Merle D. Davis, 79, Newport – Failure to obey posted stop sign; Driver 2: Halle F. Clement, 19, Skidmore
August 19
12:04 p.m. – 400 block S. Market – Driver 1; George R. Duff, 64, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: City of Maryville
12:25 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Lexus Brown, 21, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Madelynn D. Brickhouse, 19, Blue Springs
2:28 p.m. – 900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Tyler Halley, 17 – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2;: Steven C. Powell, 65, Maryville
August 22
2:54 p.m. – 300 block N. Walnut – Driver 1: Dakota J. McMahon, 19 – Careless and imprudent; No valid driver’s license; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Driver 2: Tyler K. Randolph, 20, New Hampton
August 23
9:05 p.m. – 2900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Marissa R. Shell, 40, Overland Park, Kansas
August 25
2:10 p.m. – W. 2nd & N. Buchanan – Driver 1: Charissa G. Mogler, 23, Bedford, Iowa – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Daniel J. Galbraith, 43, Clearmont
August 26
1:15 p.m. –500 block S. Main – Driver 1: Fredis Flores, 58, St. Joseph – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Miranda K. Partridge, 22, Maryville
10:41 p.m. – 2800 block S. Main – Driver 1: Will R. Peter, 19, Skidmore; Vehicle owner 2: Championship Motors
August 27
7:30 a.m. – 1000 block E. Cooper – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Jennifer McComb, Maryville
9:45 a.m. – 100 block E. South Ave. – Driver 1: Steven L. Cox, 63, Bedford, Iowa; Driver 2: Andrea K. Cox, 70, Stanberry
1:45 p.m. – N. Mulberry & W. 2nd – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Spencer Schiefelbein, Elkhorn, Nebraska
5:47 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Jozlynn R. Hopper, 17, Ravenwood; Driver 2: Jacqueline Y. Butcher, 66, Corning, Iowa
August 28
9:23 a.m. – E. South Ave. & S. Main – Driver 1: David A. Bredemeier, 37, Adams, Nebraska; Driver 2: Bailey C. Schmidt, 19, Maryville – Failure to yield
2:46 p.m. – 700 block S. Main – Driver 1: Lisa R. Linville, 59, Burlington Jct.; Driver 2: Emma R. Chapman, 16, New Market, Iowa
August 30
2:59 p.m. – E. Edwards & S. Market – Driver 1: Steven L. Germann, 70, Conception Jct. – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Kent R. Lager, 44, Maryville
August 31
6:10 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Adam J.L. Rigsby, 31, Essex, Iowa; Driver 2: Allyson M. Earl, 16, Barnard