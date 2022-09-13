NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
July 30
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
August 1
Timothy B. Clark, 43, Maryville, Probation violation
Markel V. Robinson, 25, Kansas City, Probation violation
August 2
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Skidmore
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Burlington Jct. Gary L. Gann, 48, Burlington Jct., Domestic assault
August 3
Sherry D. Young, 45, Elmo, Falure to appear
Kyle J. Miller, 32, Maryville, Failure to maintain right half of roadway
August 4
Gurardo G. Gutierrez, 23, Hopkins, Page County Iowa warrant failure to appear, Mills County Iowa warrant violation of probation
Kalope D. Sanders, 29, Homeless, Buchanan County warrant failure to appear
August 6
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
Bryan A. Harwell, Failure to register motor vehicle; Operate vehicle without valid license
August 7
Britney D. Poage, 22, Maryville, Failure to appear
Michael R. Weeden, 31, Federal Way, Washington, False impersonation; Driving while intoxicated; Careless and imprudent driving; operate vehicle on highway without a valid license
August 8
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Elmo. Sherry D. Young, 45, Elmo, Possession of stolen property
August 9
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Skidmore
August 10
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Burlington Jct.
August 11
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville
Renee I. Porter, 54, College Springs, Iowa, Carless and imprudent
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Burlington Jct.
August 14
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville
August 15
Bryce W. Marriott, 24, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Conception Jct.
Deputies responded to a report of stealing, $750 or more in Sheridan
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville
August 16
Ashely D. Rhynes, 32, Sheridan, Failure to appear x4
Deputies responded to a report of fraud/scam in Maryville
August 17
McKale S. burke, 34, Fairfax, Failure to appear
Deputies took a report of tampering with motor vehicle in Clearmont
August 18
Robert W. Stewart, 45, St. Joseph, Failure to appear
August 19
Caleb J. Hanig, 28, Maryville, Failure to appear
August 20
Zachary E. Copeland, 27, Graham, Andrew County warrant, Failure to appear
Crystal A. Sportsman, 36, Maryville, Andrew County warrant, Failure to appear x2
Jon S. Shell, 51, Maryville, Careless and imprudent; Driving while intoxicated
August 24
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Maryville
Kelsie M. Walker, 29, St. Joseph, Failure to appear
August 25
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Burlington Jct.
August 27
Deputies responded to a report of leaving the scene of an accident in Maryville. Robert E. Giggar, 46, Maryville, Leaving the scene of accident
August 29
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Skidmore