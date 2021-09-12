LAND TRANSFERS
August 16, 2021
Christina and James Viglino to Mary Hayden and Steve Johnson– Lot 15 Blk 4 Original Town of Elmo
Christina and James Viglino to Mary Hayden and Steve Johnson – Lot 16 Blk 4 Original Town of Elmo
Jennifer Susan Schneider-Anderson to Nicole Young – Lot 24 Pleasant Ridge Subdivision Plat No 1
Markham Jay and Christy Maria Foster Harris to Matthew and Rebecca Evans – Lot 2 Crawford Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
John Michael and Rebecca D. Feuerbacher to Jennifer S. Schneider-Anderson and Nickolas A. Freeman – Lot 8 Timberview Estates
Spurns Development, LLC, Danny Burns to Thomas and Amy Ziegler – Lot 25 Scout Ridge Estates
N. Stephen and Karen R. Mathews to N. Stephen and Karen R. Mathews Revocable Living Trust – See Record
N. Stephen and Karen R. Mathews to N. Stephen and Karen R. Mathews Revocable Living Trust – Two Tracts See Record
Roger Martin to Robert Wade Jackson – Lot 6 Blk 50 Maryville City Company’s Addition to the City of Maryville
Matthew T. Cronk to Brittany J. Drummond – Part Blk 3 Harman’s Addition to Pickering
August 17, 2021
Daniel, Catalina and Victoria Hollar to Victoria Hollar – Lot 3 Blk 9 Torrance’s Addition to the City of Maryville
Victoria Hollar to Victoria Hollar and Jacob Vollstedt – Lot 3 Blk 9 Torrance’s Addition to the City of Maryville
Series 4 SMA Rentals LLC, Stephen M. Reed to Stephen M. and Alicia M. Reed – Lot 7 Blk 3 Southern Extension or Addition to Maryville
Series 5 SMA Rentals LLC, Stephen M. Reed to Stephen M. and Alicia M. Reed – Lot 11 Western Boundary to Southern Extension to Maryville
August 18, 2021
Roxie Burden to Matthew Thomas – See Record
Keith F. Arnold Trust to BCS Rentals, LLC – Lot 15 Valleyview Subdivision Plat No 1
Dennis M. and Judy L. Fast, Dennis M. and Judy L. Fast Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Dennis M. and Judy L. Fast Revocable Family Trust – See Record
August 19, 2021
Jerry L. and Joann N. Peter to Jerry L. and Joann N. Peter Revocable Living Trust – Lots 2, 3 Blk 9 Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Phyllis A. Nally Trust to Kyle and Danielle L. Hansen – Com at Cntr Sec 36-67-35…See Record
Tyler and Jessica Salsbury to Tamra K. Nally – Lots q, w, 3 Blk 14 Original Town of Barnard
John L. and Palma J. Myers to Ricky and Janine Bell, Shawn and Natalie Farrell – Lot 5 Blk 2 West Terrace Place, an Addition to the City of Maryville
August 20, 2021
Cody Jon and Kayla Sue Schroeder to Denis W. and Cynthia J. Wiles – Lot 10 Harmony Hill Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
Jason Phelps to Healthy Beat LLC – Lot 1 Blk 15 Southern Extension to the City of Maryville
Early Morning Investments, John Phillips and Travis Pierson, Members to Wyatt and Melinda R. Eubank, John Lager – Lot 4 Blk 3 Beverly Hills Addition to the City of Maryville
Michael R, Kimberly and Kelsey A. Bruno, Kelsey A. and Corbit L. Bayliff to Jim McKim – Lot 14 Harmony Hill Subdivision an Addition to Maryville
August 23, 2021
Josh and April Money to Bridget L. Clark and Randy R. Ertl – Beg SW Cor SW Sec 10-65-37..See Record
Maurice and Susan Freemyer to Delmar Freemyer – See Record
August 24, 2021
Eric Ferry to Elijah and Cameron Mullock – Lots 10. 11, 12 Blk 14 Wilson’s First Addition to Guilford
Dad-Gumm-4, LLC, Steven E. Gumm, Brenda Sue Rapp and Linda Ann Schieber to Dad Gumm-1, LLC – See Record
Dad-Gumm-5, LLC, Steven E. Gumm, Brenda Sue Rapp and Linda Ann Schieber to Dad Gumm-1, LLC – Lot 5 Blk 3 Morton’s Addition to Maryville; Lot 4, W 34’ Lot 3 Blk A Lynnhurst Addition to Maryville; Lot 4 Blk 22 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
Baron Westcott to Gabriel R. Nothstine – W1/2 Lots 7, 8 Blk 13 Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
August 25, 2021
Ryan and Amber Vogel to Daniel Cordonnier – Com NW Cor Lot 4 Blk 2 LA Bariteaus Addition to Maryville
United Producers, Inc., Producers Livestock Assn. to Maryville Livestock Auction, LLC – Com Pt. on South Line of Sec 36-65-36..See Record
August 26, 2021
Barton Oberhauser to Sheena Oberhauser – Lot 4 Blk 52 Original Town of Hopkins
Kermit D. and Rhonda M. Goslee to Kermit D. Goslee Revocable Trust – See Record
Larry Laun to R L Stanton Industries LLC – Lots 4, 5 Exc 25 Ft on West Side Lot 5 Blk 2 Skidmore’s First Addition
August 27, 2021
Series 1 SMA Rentals LLC, Stephen M. Reed Sole Member to Stephen M. and Alicia M. Reed – Lot 3 Blk 60 ES Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville
Series 2 SMA Rentals LLC, Stephen M. Reed Sole Member to Stephen M. and Alicia M. Reed – E 176 Ft S 132 Ft Blk 5 Saunder’s Addition to Maryville
English Family Trust, Edward W. English, Sucessor Trustee to Wesley and Jordyn Greenhaw – Lot 50 and N 10 Ft Lot 51 Parkdale Estates, an Addition to the City of Maryville
August 30, 2021
Lily E. White to Devin Alan Kahn – Lot 5 North College Acres, an Addition to Maryville
Brian Copsey to Stephanie Harkrider, Dallas and Allyssa Wilson – Lot 1 Blk 7 Southern Extension to Maryville
William C. and Paula M. Reynolds to James M. Wilmes – Lot 3 Half Blk 5 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
William T. and Gail A. Pennebaker to Ronald and M. Danee Neely – Half Undivided Interest Com at Cnt Sec 26-66-38…
August 31, 2021
Vinson S. and Tammy R. Martinez to Hayden Emery and Linda Jenkins – W1/2 NE1/4 Unnumbered Blk Original Town of Maryville Bound on East by Vine St., South by 6th St., West by Market St., North by 7th St.
Cale A. and Heather Archer to Jacque Ellis – Lots 2. 3 Blk 24 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
September 1, 2021
Leland and Elda Yoder to Ellis Wayne Yoder – E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 13-66-36
Prather Properties LLC, Brandon and Natasha Brand to Brandon and Natasha Brand – Lot 3 Blk 4 Northwest Extension to Maryville
Prather Properties LLC, Brandon and Natasha Brand to Brandon and Natasha Brand – Lot 36 Village O East Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
Brett and Jennifer Ware to Derrick and Robyn Richardson – Lot 1 Dowden’s Addition, a Subdivision in NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 17-64-35
Shirley A. Bilbo to Garret Sparks and Andaya Backman – Lot 12 Blk 1 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to Maryville
James D. Cox Revocable Living Trust to Series 15 Steward Properties Group LLC, Series 1 SAVD LLC, 1633 & 1645 N. Country Club Series and Benreeva 1 Series – Lot 4 The Birches Condo Plat V and Lot 3 The Birches Condo Plat VI
Jack D. and Linda Frisbie to Big Red Wen, LLC – S 40 Ft. of Tract Beg at NE Cor Lot 1, Blk 6 of Faustiana Addition, an Addition to Maryville…See Record
September 2, 2021
Donald G. and Linda S. Seipel to Kurt W. and Amie L. Johnson – S 66 Ft. pf E1/2 Blk 26 of South Maryville, Being Maryville Extension Company’s Addition to the Town of Maryville
Heitman’s Countryside Bistro LLC, Eddie C. and Betty E. Heitman to Fields of Change LLC – See Record
September 3, 2021
Jodi P. and David Griffin, Jodi P. Loucks to Jodi P. and David Griffin – Lot 2 Countryside North, an Addition to Maryville
Sydney Smith to Laura and Frederick Allen Creamer – Lot 10 Countryside North, an Addition to Maryville…See Record
Oldcastle Land LLC, Michael J. Riley to Taylor Combs and Nick Nelson – Two Tracts in Sec 32-64-33