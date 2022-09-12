MARRIAGE LICENSES
August 1, 2022
Garrett Richard Pistole, 23, Maryville to Autumn Marie Bigsby, 21, Maryville
August 5, 2022
Kenneth Theodore Thom, 72, Maryville to Carrie Kathleen Wilson, 49, Maitland
August 10, 2022
Blake Edward Shifflett, 24, Maryville to Mackenzie Elizabeth Wieners, 23, Maryville
Jeremy Michael Wisneski, 28, Maryville to Shelly Jo Lininger, 25, Maryville
August 11, 2022
Kyle Christian Miller, 29, Ravenwood to Christina Lynn Wilmes, 31, Ravenwood
August 12, 2022
Francis Luyindula Mawete, 28, Council Bluffs, Iowa to Calee Danae Scott, 33, Council Bluffs, Iowa
August 16, 2022
Dalton Michael Auffert, 23, Parnell to Paige Abiligail Miller, 22, Parnell
Wesley Ryan Fuller, 36, Maryville to Samantha Elizabeth Angle, 36, Maryville
Marvin Dennis Florea, 60, Maryville to Sabrina Kay Theas, 45, Maryville
August 17, 2022
Drew Michael Cottrill, 25, Omaha, Nebraska to Makayla Lynn Gladman, 26, Omaha, Nebraska
August 19, 2022
Joshua Joseph Emery, 46, Maryville to Latricia Lynn Stuart, 48, Maryville
August 22, 2022
Caleb Andrew Russell Cohen, 23, Maryville to Iris Nicole Doherty, 23, Maryville
August 23, 2022
Travis Olen Williams, 33, Ravenwood to Cheyanea Lee Covey, 30, Ravenwood
August 26, 2022
Timothy Joseph Ellis, 30, Maryville to Trisha Marie Deen, 33, Maryville
David Mason Shepherd, 47, Maryville to Tifny Joann Howe, 43, Maryville
Anthony C. Bruno, 50, Omaha, Nebraska to Jennifer Alene Ficek, 42, Omaha, Nebraska
August 31, 2022
Tyler Eugene Piveral, 29, Maryville to Allison Blair Powell, 33, Maryville
