MARRIAGE LICENSES
August 2, 2023
MARRIAGE LICENSES
August 2, 2023
Mitchell Brent Hilsabeck, 28, Barnard to Heather Marie Runde, 35, Barnard
John Michael Morton, 32, Maryville to Shanley Desiree Muff, 22, Maryville
August 4, 2023
Tyler Allen Walter, 29, Kearney to Hannah Kay LaFollette, 28, Kearney
August 8, 2023
Keston Michael Oltman, 25, Maryville to Mollee Louise Welter, 27, Maryville
August 10, 2023
Stephen Scott Schulte, 27, Williamsburg, Iowa to Kayla Catherine Toennies, 26, Williamsburg, Iowa
Clinton Wayne Wilson, 28, Mound City to Kory Beth Reiff, 28, Mound City
August 21, 2023
John Eli Yoder, 21, Stanberry to Esther Eddie Miller, 20, Stanberry
August 25, 2023
Parker Michael Reed, 20, Lenox, Iowa to Jennalyn Grace Walston, 22, Lenox, Iowa
August 28, 2023
Hayden Thomas Housman, 28, St. Joseph to Katherine Jane Imhoff, 25, St. Joseph
August 31, 2023
Preston Vernon Lawson, 34, Bedford, Iowa to Tricia Marie Wilmarth, 41, Bedford, Iowa
Austin Mitchell Leiss, 27, Maryville to Amber Cheyenne Schrader-Matthies, 28, Maryville
Zack Ryan Harris, 27, Maryville to Amanda Lee Brown, 26, Maryville
Cody Dale Umfleet, 32, Columbia to Gypsy Christine Spohn, 36, Waterloo, Nebraska
