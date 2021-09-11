COURT NEWS

August 30

Judge Roger Prokes

Cobra D. Wright, Maryville, Probation violation, Driving while intoxicated, persistent offender, Probation revoked original sentence of four years Department of Corrections ordered served

Nathaniel Emily, Mary-ville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, 30 days shock incarceration and complete treatment court

Robert A. Jones Jr., Davenport, Iowa, Tampering with motor vehicle, Four years Department of corrections

Myra A. Bernard, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Burglary, stealing, assault, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Steven D. Lundvall, Seattle, Washington, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Ashley N. Carver, Hopkins, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Stealing, value less than $150, , Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, 30 days shock incarceration

Thomas J. Affuso Jr., Maryville, Domestic assault, second degree, Six years Department of Correction, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation

Amanda A. Hensley, Creston, Iowa, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, 30 days shock incarceration 

Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Ariel Hays, St. Joseph, Tampering with motor vehicle, first degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Edward C. Hartman, Fontana, California, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 51 days county jail

