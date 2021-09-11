COURT NEWS
August 30
Judge Roger Prokes
Cobra D. Wright, Maryville, Probation violation, Driving while intoxicated, persistent offender, Probation revoked original sentence of four years Department of Corrections ordered served
Nathaniel Emily, Mary-ville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, 30 days shock incarceration and complete treatment court
Robert A. Jones Jr., Davenport, Iowa, Tampering with motor vehicle, Four years Department of corrections
Myra A. Bernard, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Burglary, stealing, assault, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Steven D. Lundvall, Seattle, Washington, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Ashley N. Carver, Hopkins, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Stealing, value less than $150, , Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, 30 days shock incarceration
Thomas J. Affuso Jr., Maryville, Domestic assault, second degree, Six years Department of Correction, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation
Amanda A. Hensley, Creston, Iowa, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, 30 days shock incarceration
Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Ariel Hays, St. Joseph, Tampering with motor vehicle, first degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Edward C. Hartman, Fontana, California, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 51 days county jail