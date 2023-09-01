MUNICIPAL COURT
August 16
Judge Robert Rice
Gabrielle P. Argo, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Avery R. Arnold, Maryville, Littering, $400
Hunter J. Asher, Maryville, Possess drug paraphernalia, $50
Amber D. Cooper, St. Joseph, Shoplifting, $300; Shoplifting, $200
Ashton R. Coulter, Marville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Vamsi Duddu, O’Fallon, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $500
Amelia E. Falage, Waynesville, Park hours of posted closing violation, $300
Keghan B. Gammill, Grain Valley, Park hours of posted closing violation, $300
Peyton N. Gilley, Liberty, Defective equipment, $250
Triandafilli R. Groumoutis, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
Brady A. Heitman, Maryville, Defective equipment x 2, $186.50 x 2
Francis J. Jaime, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Defective equipment, $400
Larry L. Laun, Gravois Mills, Nuisance violation, $100; nuisance violation, $200
Alexia M. Lowry, Maryville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $300
Jaiden C. McClure, Maryville, Defective equipment, $300
Jeremy M. Miller, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended, $500
Cody J. Moore, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Reymundo Rodriguez, Palmhurst, Texas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over; Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Mekenna R. Shea, Waynesville, Park hours or posted closing violation, $300
Diana L. Stokes, Maryville, Defective equipment, $300
Keaton G. Stone, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Rebecca J. Tompkins, Pickering, Defective equipment, $300
Joseph W. Truman, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Dustin R. Uelinger, Grant City, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Zoie E. Wiley, Winnebago, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Megan A. Wintheiser, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50