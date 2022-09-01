COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, August 23.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to MTE for Service Time and Firewall/Wireless Controller. Collector to Rush Printing Company for office supplies.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Email from Brett Hurst Law re: opioid settlement; Sales/Use/Road & Bridge Special Sales Tax reports
• The commission reviewed and signed the PA-4 form for Nodaway County Disaster #4451.
• At the request of Michael Kelly with Capital Growth Buchalter, the commissioners reviewed and signed a letter stating that Nodaway County does not have any zoning requirements for a new build.
• At 9:30 a.m., the commission went into closed session per RSMo 610.021 (17.) At 11:08 a.m. moved out of closed session.
• The Sheriff’s department called Walker on Friday regarding a leak in their office.
• The commission met with Gilbert Henry, Sleek Creek to review his recommended changes to the ventilation system at the courthouse. Henry was given permission to proceed with the adjustments. Aaron Morris, IHP Industrial, Inc. also met with the commission. Morris informed the commission that the parts that were ordered are not expected to be in until early 2023 now, however, the boiler system will still be operational.
• A draft copy of the 2021 financial audit by McBride, Lock and Associates LLC was supplied to the commission for review.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, August 25.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Road and Bridge to Allen Ready Mix Concrete, Inc. for concrete on half tank car at previous Bridge #316 location; to Murphy Tractor for a 2022 Furukawa FX55A jack hammer.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Northwest Newsflash newsletter; Thank you from NW Regional Council of Governments; Sheriff Inmate Report (July 2022)• The commission reviewed bids from Road Builders, Travis Gentry present, John Deere/Murphy Tractor, Ben Aldrich present and Foley Equipment/CAT. A comparison was made of the bids provided. Additional spec and warranty information was requested of all three vendors as the equipment bid was not an exact match. The bid from John Deere at the price of $9,551.38 with a two-year warranty was approved. A requisition was filled out by Road and Bridge Supervisor Brian Engle, the equipment will be paid for through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
• Engle, along with the commission looked at Bridge #316 that was replaced with a half tank car
• A resident came in to discuss a tube on Road #523 on the Green/Nodaway Township line. Engle and the commission made arrangements to look at this with the resident.
• The commission, along with Engle looked at a tube on Road #523 in Nodaway Township and looked at a bridge replacement with a tube on Road #524 in Green Township.