COURT NEWS
July 18
Judge Robert Rice
Dawn L. Nims, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Prior, 180 days jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 15 days shock incarceration; Fail to signal, give improper signal when stopping, turning left or right, $100
July 18
Judge Robert Rice
Scott Alkire, Barnard, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50; Displayed/possessed motor vehicle, trailer plates of another person, $50.50
Kolton M. Ecker, Elmo, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $228.50
Aaron S. Farrell, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Zachary S. Gray, St. Joseph, Fish without a permit, Missouri resident, $25
Maverick T. Hall, King City, Seat belt violation, $10
Justin E. Long, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Ashley R. Maudlin, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10
Bryce C. Maudlin, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10
Stephen D. McQuinn, Tarkio, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. Followed another vehicle too closely, $60.50
Kodie L. Meyer, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $153.50
Cordell E. Mondine Jr., St. Joseph, Driving while revoked/suspended; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Melandy Y, Myer, Maryville, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $428.50
Cameron D. Purvis, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Karen A. Rew, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Blake A. Richardson, Fillmore, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Daniel R. Russell, Albany, Seat belt violation, $10; Seat belt violation, $10
Denise R. Soliz, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Alexander J. Thompson, Hopkins, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Trevor N. Tubbs, Craig, Speeding, 6-10 mph over
Dustin R. Ueligger, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10; Failure to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kylie E. Walters, Centralia, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Tristan S. Wells, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Rick D. Williams, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $278.50
Traeten L. Wolfe, Albany, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Lane C. Wood, Skidmore, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
July 24
Judge Corey Herron
Jennifer L. Finger, Ames, Iowa, Probation violation, Forgery, Probation continued with special conditions
Joshua A. Fletcher, McFall, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Probation continued with conditions to complete 4th Circuit Alternative Court Program
Latosha Lawson, Maryville, Property damage, 1st degree; Assault, 4th degree, Two years supervised probation