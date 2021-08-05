COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, July 27.
In attendance were North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to MTE for time block; 911 Statement of Revenues/Expenses. Sheriff to Fastenal for supplies; to MTE for equipment; Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for fuel; to Strueby Diesel, LLC for repairs; Treatment Court to Jones Law Firm for legal services.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Vehicle Sales Tax/Motor Fuel Tax Report
• The commission, along with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, made a call to Andy Macias at Snyder and Associates regarding the advertisements in the Nodaway News Leader on Bridge # 0614022 and # 0514001. Macias discussed the status of BRO-B074(62). The Commission updated Macias on the FEMA denial letter (Bridge #085006).
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer discussed Treatment Court expenses to be paid.
• Kim Mildward, Northwest Regional Council of Governments met with the commission, along with Jenkins, on the status of the Historical Preservation Grant for the courthouse.
• Sheriff Randy Strong came in to discuss two employees that will be going to the academy August through December. Neither employee takes health insurance through the county, however the county will continue to pay its portion of benefit costs. Strong discussed the situation his office is currently dealing with. Strong also did a follow-up discussion from a personnel issue discussion on June 8, 2021. Strong reported back to the commission the funds he will use for an employee/county debt.
• A Jefferson Township resident came in to discuss a zoning and construction issue.
• The commission looked at a toilet in the women’s restroom (first floor) at the courthouse.
• The commission met with a representative of IAMO Telephone regarding moving a line in Atchison Township so the bridge crew can work on Bridge #086002.
• The commission inspected Bridge #316 in Nodaway Township.