COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, July 26.
In attendance were North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to Elkins-Swyers for ADA equipment training; Invoice to Quality Restoration & Sealants for resealing around the Administration Center; Inventory Transfer/Disposal form. Public Administrator to Dee O’Riley for reimbursement; Collector to MTE for equipment; Road and Bridge to MFA for equipment and supplies for vehicles, to Snodderley Lumber Co. for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MAC Steering Committee Appointments; Extension Expense Reports (June 2022); Vehicle Sales Tax/Motor Fuel Tax Report; Boiler Inspection Certificate.
• The commission reviewed multiple emails updating the commission on: Softmatch submittal packets for completed bridges #0988007, #0614022, #0956002, #0727005, #0287000, #0086002, #0086002 and #0514001; a status update on the Long Branch bridge replacement; email from Jose Rodriguez, Snyder & Associates on MODOT application submission priority (response sent); a second email from Rodriguez to MODOT on Regional Bridge Program (RBP) applications for the 2022-24 cycle; email from Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering on BRO applications submitted to MODOT. Reviewed an email from Jerri Dearmont, NWMO Regional Council of Governments regarding final payments through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program on BRO-074(62).
• J & S Cleaning Service was contacted regarding scheduling a date to strip and wax floors in the Administration Center. The commissioners also requested the carpet in the conference room be cleaned with an invoice going to the Nodaway County Fair Board. No date was set as of the end of the session.
• A call was made to Sheriff Randy Strong to discuss letters he had submitted on a personnel staffing request and change. Also present: Tammy Carter, H.R. director and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
• The commission a call was made to Fritz Hageman, Andrew County Commissioner to get clarification on road maintenance where the Nodaway and Andrew County lines meet. A follow-up call was also made to Patrick Lewis with Hughes Township.
• Caleb Phillips, Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney, stopped in to discuss the data usage on the MiFi units in the Prosecuting Attorney’s office for the month of June. Phillips feels this may have been a one-time overage and will report back if changes need to be made to the service plan.
• A resident of Washington Township stopped in to check the status of reconstruction Road #999.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected two culverts on Road #127 and the road and a culvert on Road #173 all in Hopkins Township. Also inspected Road #423 in Independence Township and Road #394 in Polk Township.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, July 28.
In attendance were North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for fuel; Assessor to Tan-Tar-A for training.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: New hire letters from Sheriff’s Department; Email re: P3 Broadband
• Kim Ireland with Tiffany Care Centers met with the commission to discuss the selling/transition process to Blue Sky Basin. Ireland stated they hope to complete the transition between September 1-November 1. A formal letter will be sent to the county at a later date.
• Deann Davison, City of Maryville Director of Tourism and Executive Director for Downtown Maryville stopped in to review some of the campaigns she is currently working on. Items include downtown cleanup, window displays, Christmas lighting and activities, retail booth space, and fundraisers like Art, Rhythm and Brews (September 6) and Glitz and Glam (October 6). City of Maryville Tourism is working on updating their website and brochures.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #521 and #522 in Green Township; a tube on Road #595 in Polk Township; Road #886, a cement boxcar on Road #891, a tank car on Road #790 in Hughes Township.