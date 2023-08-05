LAND TRANSFERS
July 3, 2023
Michael and Michelle Spalding to Rebecca and Kirby Davis – Lot 2 and N 10 Ft. Lot 3 Blk 57 Original Town of Hopkins
July 5, 2023
Parkdale Manor, Inc. to Parkdale Manor Property Holdings, LLC – Beg. NE Cor SE SW Sec 19-67-35...See Record
Barbara J. and Elmer Fox, Barbara Gard to Roger and Suzanne Collette – Com S1/4 Cor Sec 32-65-36...See Record
Barbara J. and Elmer Fox, Nodaway County Probate Court, Deandra K. O’Riley, Conservator to Roger and Suzanne Collette - Com S1/4 Cor Sec 32-65-36...See Record
Adam R. and Lacey S. Switzer to Anthony Kempa – Lot 19 TO’s Subdivision of Maryville
Bill and Barbara Cochran to Paula Stidham – Tr Com W1/4 Cor NW Sec 34-64-35...See Record
July 6, 2023
Max E. and J. Gayle Hull Revocable Trust to Kevin Peterson and Julia Cox – W1/2 Lot 9 and All Lots 10, 11,12 Blk 21 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
July 7, 2023
Alice G. Keller to Gary and Zonia L. Ross – Lot 14 and W 15.62 Ft Lot 13 Blk 3 Faustiana Addition to Maryville
July 11, 2023
Dalton Clemmons to Matt and Katlyn R. Miller – N 60 Ft. Lot 5 Blk 7 Burns Addition to Maryville
Matt and Katlyn R. Miller to Miller Real Estate Investments LLC – N 60 Ft. Lot 5 Blk 7 Burns Addition to Maryville
July 12, 2023
Kyle G. and Kaylynn N. Sander to James and Peni Lofland – Lot 1 Blk 18 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
July 13, 2023
Justin L. Clancy to Brenna N. Clancy – Lot 8 Blk 1 TL Robinson’s Second Addition to Maryville
July 14, 2023
Harold D. Jones Revocable Trust Agreement, Rego Jones and Jan Alice Carlson Thompson, Co-Trustees to Jeff L. and Gina M. Smith – See Record
Rego and Winifred Jones, Jan and Curtis Thomson to Jeff L. and Gina M. Smith – See Record
John M., Jr. and Donna M. Carmichael to Healthy Beat LLC – Lot 8 Blk 39 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Norma I. Spire Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Jason Fitzpatrick and Shanna Welch – Lot 7 Blk 29 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
LaDonna L. and William E. Flesner to Herschel L. and Bety E. Nelson Joint Revocable Trust, Roger C. and Eric E. Nelson Trustees – Lot 2 and N1/2 Lot 3 Blk 2 JM Brown’s Addition to Graham
Harold D. and Judy K. Yount Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Joel and Lauren McCormick – Lot 4 Pleasant Creek Addition
Mark Younger to Jesse R. and Roxanne F. Reed – See Record
Stuart and Brianna Sprague to Joe H. and Martricia A. Hilty – Lot 41 Village O Estates