COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, July 25.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Liquor License for Maryville Country Club; consolidated 911 tax payments for May and June. Sheriff to Kelly Tire & Exhaust for vehicle maintenance; Road and Bridge to Maryville Chamber for Safety Incentive; to Welborn Sales for supplies.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Workman Chapel Cemetery bank statement. Vehicle Sales Tax and Motor Fuel Tax reports.
• Called Walker Body Shop to discuss doors for the courthouse.
• Reviewed and approved the Township Resolutions for the Road Use Agreement regarding Acciona Energy for Grant and White Cloud Townships with one change to the signer. Once the change has been made, the Trustees of these two townships will come in to sign.
• Collector/Treasurer, Marilyn Jenkins and Patton discussed issues with the Carquest charge accounts. It was decided that Jenkins would pay any outstanding items from the three accounts using a credit card and close out the charge accounts. A credit card would be issued to the Road and Bridge department to for use at Carquest and for training. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected Road #261, a Bridge on Road #261, Road #276 and culverts on Road #259 in Union Township; Road #105 and #300 both in Atchison Township.
• A resident of Washington Township called to discuss concerns with roads.
• Concerned citizen discussed possibility of a housing development in Nodaway County.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, July 27.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Road and Bridge to Consumers Oil Company for fuel.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email:Road and Bridge Fuel and Equipment report (June 2023); Application for CART road new construction (Hughes Township); Opioid Addendum Agreement; Department of Natural Resources grant notice
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor discussed a bid request for H-Pile and Sheet Pile. An advertisement has been put together with all sealed bids on Sheet Pile to be turned in to the office of the county clerk no later than August 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. and H-Pile to be turned in to the office of the county clerk no later than August 17, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. All sealed bids will be opened in the office of the county commission.
• The Township Resolution for the Road Use Agreement for Grant Township was signed and returned to Anna Kimbrell, attorney Husch Blackwell for Acciona Energy Mullin Creek Development.
• A resident of Atchison Township called to discuss a tube issue. Also present: Engle.
• An exit-interview was held with Larry Tempel, Supervisory Senior Auditor of McBride, Lock & Associates, with the commission, Jenkins, Patton and Engle present. Tempel reviewed items found during the audit process and noted that the looked at findings/recommendations from the 2021 audit and noted the county has worked to correct these. No findings from this audit.
• Dan Hageman, Evergy, discussed upcoming marketing regarding the rate plan change
• Commissioners looked into a leaky sink in the sheriff’s office area.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected a tube on Road #64 in Atchison Township.
• Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates, called in regarding the bid process and handicap entrance replacement for the ADA accessibility ramp at the courthouse.