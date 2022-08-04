MARRIAGE LICENSES
July 6, 2022
Anthony Ray Flora, 56, Guilford to Stephanie Lynn Kramer, 50, Guilford
Nicholas Aaron Ball, 21, Maryville to Jinyan Zhu, 22, Maryville
July 7, 2022
Dallas Trevor Greenland, 27, Ravenwood to Makayla Donn Adwell, 21, Ravenwood
Jacob Tyler Dyche, 34, Maryville to Reba Beth Korthanke, 41, Maryville
July 12, 2022
Donte W. Peterson, 25, Parnell to Samantha Joe Price, 20, Parnell
July 22, 2022
Dillon James Luke, 29, Omaha, Nebraska to Davina Lizett Gutierrez, 26, Omaha, Nebraska
Jeshua Pence Blaine, 19, Sheridan to Aleece Neilee Shern, 19, Sheridan
July 27, 2022
Noah Jacob Williams, 24, Maryville to Brianna Marie Bradshaw, 24, Maryville
