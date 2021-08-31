LAND TRANSFERS
August 9, 2021
Janie Martin, Janie Wright, Gentry Martin to Annette M. and Matthew Balius – Lot 4 Blk 3 Robinson’s Third Addition to Maryville
Gary, Kathy and Emily Conard to Proven Property Development, LLC – Lot 9 Western Boundary of South Maryville or Southern Extension to the City of Maryville
August 10, 2021
Jake W. Pankau to Mike and Charity Moyer – Com SE Cor Sec 30-66-34..See Record
August 11, 2021
Jean Trefren to Dyan Akkouche – Lot 4 Blk 21 A Thompson’s Subdivision of Blks 17, 18, 19, 21, 22 to Southern Extension to the Original Town of Maryville
William L. and Janet L. Foster, Mary Kristine and Ronald D. Mavity, Michael C. and Dianne Louise Foster to Jon M. Nickerson – S 48 Ft. Lot 1 Half Blk 1 Northwest Extension or Addition to the Original Town (now City) of Maryville
William L. and Janet L. Foster to Jon M. Nickerson – W 22 Ft. Lot 2 Half Blk 1 Northwest Addition to the City of Maryville
August 12, 2021
Cynthia Sue and Michael J. Wurm, Marcia Cathleen and Darrell Barnett to Calvin D., Margaret J. and David L. Clark – Tract beg SE Cor Lot 12 Shiel’s Addition to Burlington Jct..See Record
Robert M. and Lavonne Hull to Nodaway Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, Inc. – Nodaway Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, Inc Garden of Eternity Blk 8 Lot 83 Spaces 1, 2 and Lot 84
Gerald W. and Kathryn R. Newberry Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Matthew J. and Katlyn R. Miller – Com ae E1/4 Cor Sec 30-65-34W…See Record
Linda K. Smith to Ryan Smyser and Kysa McClarnon – Lots 3, 4 Blk 33 Original Town of Hopkins
August 13, 2021
Dewitt Finney Revocable Living Trust, Greg Finney and Pamela Marriott, Successor Trustees to Matthew and Lisa Finney – Tract in Sec 6-64-36..See Record
Gerald H. and Rita P. McQuinn Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Michael G. and Douglas E. McQuinn, Successor Trustees to Greg and Chris McQuinn – NE1/4 Sec 33-63-33
James Patrick Morgan and Lori A. Adam-Morgan to Bradley W. Hilsabeck and Heather M. Beasley – Lot 18 Highland Estates Plat 1
Wesley and Jordyn Greenhaw to Ryan M. and Heather A. Stoecklin – Lot 3 Highland Estates Plat 1
Dewitt Finney Revocable Living Trust, Greg Finney and Pamela Marriott, Successor Trustees to Colt and Courtney McIntyre N1/2 NE/14 Sec 12-64-37..See Record