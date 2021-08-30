 

MARYVILLE POLICE

July 19

6:21 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Lost/stolen property – Various reward cards/receipts

August 7

11:56 p.m. – 200 block N. Main – Rigoberto C. Valencia, 38, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, Driving without a valid driver’s license; Equipment violation

August 9

10:22 a.m. – 300 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation

August 11

8:12 a.m. – 1500 block E. 1st – Larceny – Ongoing investigation

11:24 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Property damage – Ongoing investigation

2:15 p.m. – 500 block E. 1st – Domestic assault – Ongoing investigation

2:34 p.m. – 500 block E. 1st – Kody L. Lull, 28, Maryville – Peace disturbance

4:28 p.m. – 300 block Volunteer Ave. – Tampering with a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation

August 12

3:17 p.m. – 600 block N. Walnut – Stolen motor scooter – Ongoing investigation

8:21 p.m. – 400 block N. Main – Larceny from a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation

August 13

1:17 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Carl D. Dosztan, 36, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

3:27 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Jarrod R. Naze, 20, Grant City – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

4:28 p.m. – 24000 block State Hwy A – Fire report – Vehicle accident assist

5:42 p.m. – U.S. Hwy 71 & Hawk Rd. – Fire report – Vehicle accident assist 

9:49 p.m. – 900 block E. 3rd – Tara L – Oliver, 35, Barnard, – Failure to maintain right half of roadway

August 14

3:23 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Holly N. Neal, 18, Maryville – Larceny from a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation

August 15

1:06 a.m. – 600 block E. 1st – Isaac C. Grose, 20, Mt. Ayr, Iowa – Possession of a fake ID

7:00 a.m. – 800 block S. Depot – Harassment – Ongoing investigation

9:51 a.m. – 600 block N. Saunders – Larceny from a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation

August 16

1:36 a.m. – 400 block N. Mulberry – Rian N. Caswell, 19, Maryville – Minor in possession, Possession of a fake ID

6:47 a.m. – 1100 block Parkdale Rd. – Domestic assault – Ongoing investigation

8:01 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation

8:31 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Recovered property – Bicycle

10:46 a.m. – 700 block W. 16th – Fraud – Ongoing investigation

8:55 p.m. – U.S, Hwy 71 & S. Main St. – Seth J. Kent, 35, Bedford, Iowa – Possession of drug paraphernalia, Improper display of plates

August 17

11:09 a.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Ricky G. Foster, 58, Maryville – Harboring a vicious animal, Failure to obtain a rabies vaccine for animal

7:14 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation

August 19

9:56 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Craig Hardesty, 30, Maryville – Filing a false police report to law enforcement

3:30 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Shyann A. Williams, 19, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

August 20

5:46 a.m. – 1200 block E. 4th – Alexis T. Stamper, 19, Maryville – Minor in possession

9:20 a.m. – 300 block E. Davison Sq. – Larceny from a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation

10:16 a.m.  – 100 block N. Charles – Larceny – Ongoing investigation

11:58 p.m. – 100 block N. Main – Manuel R. Montoya, 22, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Careless and imprudent driving

August 21

8:29 a.m. – 900 block N. Main – Leaving the scene of accident – Ongoing investigation

12:34 p.m. – 100 block E. South Hills Dr. – Tampering with a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation

August 22

12:51 a.m. – 100 block W. 1st – Jamie S. Marzett Jr., 20, Kansas City – Driving while intoxicated

1:42 a.m. – 1000 block S. Main – Jacob H. French, 19, Bedford, Iowa – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to maintain right half of roadway

Accident

July 28

7:13 a.m. – W. Torrance & N. Walnut – Driver 1: Shannon D. Scott, 50, Maryville; Driver 2: Vincent J. Sorrentino, 22, Maryville

August 10

10:02 a.m. – E. Edwards and S. Market – Driver 1: Shannon N. Auffert, 23, Parnell; Driver 2: Vicki L. Williams, 70, Maryville

12:15 p.m. – 900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Kylie M. Hille, 20, Raymore – Careless and imprudent driving; Driver 2: Jared T. Strough, 35, Skidmore

August 12

7:30 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Seth C. Bennett, 21, Maryville

August 14

12:30 p.m. – W. 1st & Country Club Rd. – Driver 1: Blake J. W. Casteel, 17, Maryville; Driver 2: Mollie A. Thies, 18, Armstrong – Failure to yield right of way

August 16

8:40 a.m. – W. 1st & S. Country Club – Driver 1: Blair M. Broermann, 24, Tarkio; Driver 2: Elle F. Miller, 18, Maryville – Careless and imprudent driving

7:41 p.m. – 1500 S. Munn – Driver 1: Autumn K. Ellis, 15, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Monte R. Hoskey, Maryville

August 20

12:10 p.m. – N. Mulberry & W. 9th – Driver 1: Lillian M. Gaddy, 20, Florissant – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Raishawn A. Williams, 21, Independence 

 

