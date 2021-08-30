MARYVILLE POLICE
July 19
6:21 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Lost/stolen property – Various reward cards/receipts
August 7
11:56 p.m. – 200 block N. Main – Rigoberto C. Valencia, 38, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, Driving without a valid driver’s license; Equipment violation
August 9
10:22 a.m. – 300 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
August 11
8:12 a.m. – 1500 block E. 1st – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
11:24 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
2:15 p.m. – 500 block E. 1st – Domestic assault – Ongoing investigation
2:34 p.m. – 500 block E. 1st – Kody L. Lull, 28, Maryville – Peace disturbance
4:28 p.m. – 300 block Volunteer Ave. – Tampering with a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
August 12
3:17 p.m. – 600 block N. Walnut – Stolen motor scooter – Ongoing investigation
8:21 p.m. – 400 block N. Main – Larceny from a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
August 13
1:17 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Carl D. Dosztan, 36, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
3:27 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Jarrod R. Naze, 20, Grant City – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
4:28 p.m. – 24000 block State Hwy A – Fire report – Vehicle accident assist
5:42 p.m. – U.S. Hwy 71 & Hawk Rd. – Fire report – Vehicle accident assist
9:49 p.m. – 900 block E. 3rd – Tara L – Oliver, 35, Barnard, – Failure to maintain right half of roadway
August 14
3:23 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Holly N. Neal, 18, Maryville – Larceny from a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
August 15
1:06 a.m. – 600 block E. 1st – Isaac C. Grose, 20, Mt. Ayr, Iowa – Possession of a fake ID
7:00 a.m. – 800 block S. Depot – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
9:51 a.m. – 600 block N. Saunders – Larceny from a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
August 16
1:36 a.m. – 400 block N. Mulberry – Rian N. Caswell, 19, Maryville – Minor in possession, Possession of a fake ID
6:47 a.m. – 1100 block Parkdale Rd. – Domestic assault – Ongoing investigation
8:01 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
8:31 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Recovered property – Bicycle
10:46 a.m. – 700 block W. 16th – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
8:55 p.m. – U.S, Hwy 71 & S. Main St. – Seth J. Kent, 35, Bedford, Iowa – Possession of drug paraphernalia, Improper display of plates
August 17
11:09 a.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Ricky G. Foster, 58, Maryville – Harboring a vicious animal, Failure to obtain a rabies vaccine for animal
7:14 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
August 19
9:56 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Craig Hardesty, 30, Maryville – Filing a false police report to law enforcement
3:30 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Shyann A. Williams, 19, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
August 20
5:46 a.m. – 1200 block E. 4th – Alexis T. Stamper, 19, Maryville – Minor in possession
9:20 a.m. – 300 block E. Davison Sq. – Larceny from a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
10:16 a.m. – 100 block N. Charles – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
11:58 p.m. – 100 block N. Main – Manuel R. Montoya, 22, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Careless and imprudent driving
August 21
8:29 a.m. – 900 block N. Main – Leaving the scene of accident – Ongoing investigation
12:34 p.m. – 100 block E. South Hills Dr. – Tampering with a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
August 22
12:51 a.m. – 100 block W. 1st – Jamie S. Marzett Jr., 20, Kansas City – Driving while intoxicated
1:42 a.m. – 1000 block S. Main – Jacob H. French, 19, Bedford, Iowa – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to maintain right half of roadway
Accident
July 28
7:13 a.m. – W. Torrance & N. Walnut – Driver 1: Shannon D. Scott, 50, Maryville; Driver 2: Vincent J. Sorrentino, 22, Maryville
August 10
10:02 a.m. – E. Edwards and S. Market – Driver 1: Shannon N. Auffert, 23, Parnell; Driver 2: Vicki L. Williams, 70, Maryville
12:15 p.m. – 900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Kylie M. Hille, 20, Raymore – Careless and imprudent driving; Driver 2: Jared T. Strough, 35, Skidmore
August 12
7:30 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Seth C. Bennett, 21, Maryville
August 14
12:30 p.m. – W. 1st & Country Club Rd. – Driver 1: Blake J. W. Casteel, 17, Maryville; Driver 2: Mollie A. Thies, 18, Armstrong – Failure to yield right of way
August 16
8:40 a.m. – W. 1st & S. Country Club – Driver 1: Blair M. Broermann, 24, Tarkio; Driver 2: Elle F. Miller, 18, Maryville – Careless and imprudent driving
7:41 p.m. – 1500 S. Munn – Driver 1: Autumn K. Ellis, 15, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Monte R. Hoskey, Maryville
August 20
12:10 p.m. – N. Mulberry & W. 9th – Driver 1: Lillian M. Gaddy, 20, Florissant – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Raishawn A. Williams, 21, Independence