LAND TRANSFERS
August 12, 2022
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
LAND TRANSFERS
August 12, 2022
Kyndall and Alex Porter to Brittany Snyder – Lot 3 in Half Blk 1 Bishop’s First Addition to Ravenwood
Vern and Peggy Swartz Map Trust to Dakota Leeper – All Lots 4,5 Blk 1 Bohart
S First Addition to the Town of Graham
Maupin Family Farms LLC to State of Missouri and Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission – A Tract of Land on or Adjoining Route 46 Situated in Lot 1Sec 28 and 29-64-37 West
Watermelon Ridge Farms LLC to State of Missouri and Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission – A Tract of Land on or Adjoining Route 46 Situated in Lot 3 and 7 Sec 21-64-37 West
Donald L. and Margaret Cordell Revocable Living Trust to State of Missouri and Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission – A Tract of Land on or Adjoining Route 46 Situated in Lot 7 Sec 21-64-37 West
BNSF Railway Co to State of Missouri and Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission – A Tract of Land on or Adjoining Route 46 Situated in Lot 5 Sec 28-64-37 West
Estate of Jeffrey Scott Cordell to State of Missouri and Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission – A Tract of Land on or Adjoining Route 46 Situated in Lot 7 Sec 21-64-37 West
Margaret Ann Gustafson to State of Missouri and Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission – A Tract of Land on or Adjoining Route 46 Situated in Lot 5 Sec 28-64-37 West
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.