MARRIAGE LICENSES
July 5, 2023
Kirby Dean Auffert, 56, Maryville to Tina Marie Deiter, 47, Maryville
Robbie Linn Atkins, 49, Bolckow to Tamra Kay Nally, 38, Barnard
July 7, 2023
Quentin Riley Cantrell, 22, Maryville to Tiffany Dawn Smith, 34, Maryville
July 10, 2023
Jeffrey Woodrow Williams, 34, Maryville to Nicole Marie Albertson, 24, Maryville
July 18, 2023
Vilas Trey Oglesby, 24, Maryville to Addison Louise Taylor, 25, Maryville
July 20, 2023
Jacob Ryan Segrest, 29, Maryville to Nicole Alyse Welstein, 31, Maryville
July 26, 2023
Nicholas Lee Wolf, 31, Guilford to Kayla Rose Beck, 30, Guilford
July 28, 2023
Evan Lee Pohlman, 26, Burlington Jct. to Kara Rose Emery, 26, Burlington Jct.
July 31, 2023
Zachary Chance Barton, 27, Clarinda, Iowa to Jessica Mary Jane Taylor, 26, Clarinda, Iowa
Caleb Lane Booth, 32, Ravenwood to Hanna Renee Conley, 27, Ravenwood
