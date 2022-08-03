LAND TRANSFERS
July 22, 2022
July 25, 2022
July 22, 2022
Danny and Linda Pankau to Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County, Inc. – Lot 1 and E 6 Ft. Lot 2 Blk 61 E Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville..See Record
James and Mary Broker to Timothy and Annie Slagle – Lot 8 & E 42 Ft. Lot 7 Blk 1 Skidmore’s Fourth Addition to Skidmore
Marla O’Neill, Marla Tunnell to Marla O’Neill – Part SE Cor Morton’s Addition to Maryville
July 25, 2022
Mark and Alice Schieffer to Mark and Alice Schieffer Family Trust – Com W1/4 Cor Sec 9-64-35…See Record
Denise M. Case to Triston J. and Samantha J. Sherlock – Lot 8 Westridge Estates Plat Two, an Addition to Maryville
Mildred Murphy to Cody Murphy – Lot 4 and E1/2 Lot 5 Blk 13, Original Town of Barnard
Daniel R. Kampen to Daniel R. Kampen Revocable Trust – SE1/4and S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 26-66-38 and W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 23, NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec26, All in Twp 66N-38
Romona M. and Joe Boatright to Prather Properties LLC – W1/2 Lot Blk 9 WR Saunder’s Addition to Maryville
Elijah and Galyna Korthanke to Angela Kloos – Lot 9 Blk 3 TL Robinson’s Second Addition to Maryville
