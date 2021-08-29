NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
June 15
Deputies took a report of stealing in Ravenwood
June 18
Deputies took a report of stealing in Ravenwood
June 20
Deputies took a report of harassment in Hopkins
June 27
Mathew B. Vollintine, 24, Clearmont, Possession of child pornography
June 28
Deputies responded to a report of assault in Hopkins. Amanda E. Vore, 41, Maryville, Assault 4th degree
June 30
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Barnard
Deputies took a report of identity theft or attempt in Burlington Jct.
July 1
Deputies took a report of stealing $750 or more in Maryville
David L. Davis, 29, Stanberry, Probation violation
Donna E. Melendez, 31, Kansas City, Possession of controlled substance and resisting arrest, detention stop by fleeing
July 3
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
July 4
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
July 5
Joseph A. Delapaz, 39, Maryville, Property damage
July 6
Deputies responded to a report of tampering with a motor vehicle in Graham
July 7
Christopher E. Crawford, 31, Kearney, Probation violation
Deputies took a report of burglary in Skidmore
Deputies took a report of stealing, value less than $150, in Maryville
July 9
Aaron L. Sartin, 32, Marshfield, Driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, suspended
July 10
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
July 12
Jeffrey D. Gross, 29, Maryville, Possession of a controlled substance
July 13
Nathan J. Blane, 45, Hopkins, Probation violation
Amber T. McClain, 39, Skidmore, Driving while intoxicated
July 14
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Skidmore
July 15
Deputies took a report of domestic assault in Barnard
July 16
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville
July 17
Cobra D. Wright, 40, Maryville, Probation violation
July 18
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville. Daniel L. Liess, 25, Clearmont, Stealing, value less than $150
July 19
Jeremiah S. Morriss, 37, Maryville, Failure to appear
Edward W. Baker, 45, Maryville, Domestic assault and assault
July 20
Deputies took a report of stealing in Maryville
Deputies took a report of stealing in Maryville
Jeffrey D. Gross, 29, Maryville, Tampering with motor vehicle
July 21
Joshua A. Fletcher, 25, St. Joseph, Failure to appear
Jake R. Tennihill, 26, Ravenwood, Failure to appear
July 23
Chad D. King, 38, Hopkins, Failure to appear, possession of controlled substance, Driving while intoxicated, property damage
July 24
Kaitlynn J. Plummer, 25, St. Joseph, Domestic assault
July 26
Lacy R. Miller, 34, homeless, Possession of controlled substance
July 27
Deputies took a report of stealing livestock/wildlife in Pickering
July 28
Jonece S. McQuiston, 45, St. Joseph, Failure to appear
July 29
Billy J. Morris, 31, Belton, Failure to appear
July 30
Becky J. David, 58, Skidmore, Domestic assault
Kirby D. Leslie, 60, Maryville, Failure to appear