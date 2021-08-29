NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF

June 15

Deputies took a report of stealing in Ravenwood

June 18

Deputies took a report of stealing in Ravenwood

June 20

Deputies took a report of harassment in Hopkins

June 27

Mathew B. Vollintine, 24, Clearmont, Possession of child pornography

June 28

Deputies responded to a report of assault in Hopkins. Amanda E. Vore, 41, Maryville, Assault 4th degree

June 30

Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Barnard

Deputies took a report of identity theft or attempt in Burlington Jct.

July 1

Deputies took a report of stealing $750 or more in Maryville

David L. Davis, 29, Stanberry, Probation violation

Donna E. Melendez, 31, Kansas City, Possession of controlled substance and resisting arrest, detention stop by fleeing

July 3

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville

July 4

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville

July 5

Joseph A. Delapaz, 39, Maryville, Property damage

July 6

Deputies responded to a report of tampering with a motor vehicle in Graham

July 7

Christopher E. Crawford, 31, Kearney, Probation violation

Deputies took a report of burglary in Skidmore

Deputies took a report of stealing, value less than $150, in Maryville

July 9

Aaron L. Sartin, 32, Marshfield, Driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, suspended

July 10

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville

July 12

Jeffrey D. Gross, 29, Maryville, Possession of a controlled substance

July 13

Nathan J. Blane, 45, Hopkins, Probation violation

Amber T. McClain, 39, Skidmore, Driving while intoxicated

July 14

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Skidmore

July 15

Deputies took a report of domestic assault in Barnard

July 16

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville

July 17

Cobra D. Wright, 40, Maryville, Probation violation

July 18

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville. Daniel L. Liess, 25, Clearmont, Stealing, value less than $150

July 19

Jeremiah S. Morriss, 37, Maryville, Failure to appear

Edward W. Baker, 45, Maryville, Domestic assault and assault

July 20

Deputies took a report of stealing in Maryville

Deputies took a report of stealing in Maryville

Jeffrey D. Gross, 29, Maryville, Tampering with motor vehicle

July 21

Joshua A. Fletcher, 25, St. Joseph, Failure to appear

Jake R. Tennihill, 26, Ravenwood, Failure to appear

July 23

Chad D. King, 38, Hopkins, Failure to appear, possession of controlled substance, Driving while intoxicated, property damage

July 24

Kaitlynn J. Plummer, 25, St. Joseph, Domestic assault

July 26

Lacy R. Miller, 34, homeless, Possession of controlled substance

July 27

Deputies took a report of stealing livestock/wildlife in Pickering

July 28

Jonece S. McQuiston, 45, St. Joseph, Failure to appear

July 29

Billy J. Morris, 31, Belton, Failure to appear

July 30

Becky J. David, 58, Skidmore, Domestic assault

Kirby D. Leslie, 60, Maryville, Failure to appear

