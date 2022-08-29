COURT NEWS
August 15
Judge Corey Herron
Chad D. King, Kansas City, Stealing, All other property under 570.030.5(3); Stealing, $750 or more; Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Six years Department of Corrections; Property damage, Four years Department of Corrections
Nick J. Schuetz, Skidmore, Probation violation, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation surrendered and sentenced to three years Department of Corrections
Cassandra L. Carlson, Maryville, Probation violation, Burglary; Financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person; Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued
Curtis H. Carroll, Maryville, Attempt, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Four years Department of Corrections
Aaron R. Darrah, Blockton, Iowa, Probation violation, Burglary; Assault, Probation continued with modification to spend two days shock incarceration
Lawrence R. Fitzmier, Mound City, Delivery of 35 grams or more of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid to person less than 17 years old and two years younger, Six years Department of Corrections
James D. Gabbert, Mary-ville, Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Operated motorcycle when driver’s license not validated for such operation, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Derrick J. Garnett, Mary-ville, Probation violation, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification to spend two days county jail
Charles W. Henry Jr., Ravenwood, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, second offense; 30 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, one-year supervised probation, $500 fine; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $100 fine
Donna E. Melendez, Kansas City, Kansas, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 45 days county jail; Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury, death to another person, 180 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, one-year supervised probation
James R. Robinson, Hopkins, Driving while intoxicated, Persistent, Four years Department of Correction, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation; Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop, 30 days county jail
Jason Sarabia, Lincoln, Nebraska, Tampering with motor vehicle, first degree; Escape or attempt escape from custody; Resisting, interfering with arrest for felony; Property damage, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Robert W. Stewart, St. Joseph, Abuse or neglect of a child, no sexual contact; Domestic assault, fourth degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tristan D. Worley, St. Joseph, Assault, fourth degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Violation of protection order, 100 days county jail