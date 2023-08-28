COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, August 15.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Sheriff to Security Transport Services for prisoner transport; Road and Bridge to Consumers Oil Company for vehicle maintenance and repair; Coroner to Forensic Medical for autopsy service.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Closeout letter for CDBG Project 18-PF-07. Letter from State Historic Preservation Office on Project Number 021-NO-23
• Called Maryville Glass and Lock regarding the east set of doors at the Administration Center and the keying of locks for the new doors at the courthouse.
• Hughes Township Trustee Patrick Lewis stopped in to discuss the quarry and rock availability. A call was made to Nick Jameson, Schildberg Construction regarding the Graham Quarry timeline for rock.
• Attended a Zoom meeting with Christina Romero, Verkada on security, cameras, door access, etc.
• Polk Township Road Supervisor Mark Wilson, stopped in to discuss Road #606 improvements concerning MoDOT right-of-way.
• Bridget Kenny, Mosaic Life Care, set up a time to meet with the commissioners on Thursday, August 17th at 2:00 p.m. to discuss an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund request.
• The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Rex Wallace, assessor met with Josh McKim from Nodaway County Economic Development to review the amended ordinance and discuss the Enhanced Enterprise Zone.
• Inspected newly installed doors at the courthouse.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, August 17.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and Deputy County Clerk Angie Cordell.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Sheriff to NW Auto Repair for vehicle repair; Sheriff to 911 Custom for uniforms and Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for fuel.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: 911 Monthly Report (July).
• Maryville Glass and Lock was contacted regarding a window at the Administration Center. Courthouse ceiling in the Prosecuting Attorney’s office and commission called Andrew Tuck Pointing requesting information on tuck point and sand stone at the courthouse.
• Grant TownshipTrustee, Jim Farnan called in with concern with a tube on Road #728. Road and Bridge Supervisor Brain Engle and Scott Walk followed up with an inspection of the road.
• Chris Burns gave update from TAC meeting he attended.
• Tim Brinker, Verkada Security, contacted commission regarding security camera product.
• Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering called and gave updates on BRO bridge projects.
• The commission, spoke with County Attorney, Schraeder Law to review ordinance for EEZ board.
• One sealed bid was received for sheet pile: Viebrock Sales and Services LLC, at $8.49 sq. ft. and $9.99 sq. ft. corners with delivery. The bid was approved. Also present: Randy Dillon of Viebrock Sales & Service LLC, Russ Placzek of Oden Enterprises and Engle.
• Three sealed bids for H-Pile were received: Rock Ridge Steel Co., LLC at $35.12 linear foot with delivery, Oden Enterprises, Inc. at $29.12 linear foot with delivery; The Railroad Yard Inc. $31.23 linear foot with delivery. Oden Enterprises bid was approved. Also present: Placzek, Dillon and Engle.
• Kirk Copper, Northwest Missouri RCOG, spoke with Walk regarding Household Hazardous Waste program.
• Bridget Kenny, Mosaic Life Care, meet with the commissioners to discuss an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund request for AED machines in the community