COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, August 12.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
Business before the governing board included:
• Walk reported to the commission that he had attended the Hughes Township board meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the open Trustee seat.
• At 8:12, The commission went into closed session until. 9:51 pursuant to Sunshine Law 610.021 (3) for personnel.
• A call was taken from a citizen with a concern regarding Hwy 71 North. She was referred to MoDOT maintenance.
• Sheriff Randy Strong and Lieutenant Scott Wedlock reported back to the commission on the most recent meeting for FFY2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESF.) Strong asked the commission for permission to utilize space within the county Administration Center. Provided the grant goes through, permission was given.
• A discussion with Patton, Strong and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer regarding the use of American Recovery Plan Act funds for employee pay. A decision was made as follows:
- If an employee tests positive for COVID, they will be paid through ARPA funds up to 80 hours in a fiscal year. Must provide written proof of positive case from a doctor, clinic, hospital or medical facility to direct supervisor
- If an employee is a trace contact with no symptoms, the county will follow the CDC recommendation and ask that they work and recommend wearing a mask for the suggested 10-14 day period. If at any time, they show symptoms, they should not come to work, get tested and follow accordingly.
- If an employee is a trace contact with symptoms, the county asks that the employee get tested. A positive case will be paid (with written proof of positive test for COVID) will be paid through ARPA funds, up to 80 hours. A negative case will return to work with the recommendation of wearing a mask.
- If an employee chooses to stay home to quarantine, but has not tested positive, they can use their own available sick leave, but must show proof of contract tracing, to their supervisor, from County Health.
- If an employee chooses to quarantine, but does not have ample sick leave, they will be taking leave without pay.
- If an employee chooses to quarantine, but does not show documentation, they will be taking leave without pay.
This information will be shared with all county office holders, Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor and Tammy Carter, H.R. Director.
• Concerned citizens of Atchison Township within the Tenaska, Clear Creek Wind project, stopped in with questions regarding the decibel levels of the windmills. The commission plans to call Tenaska to ask questions.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, August 17.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Inventory Transfer/Disposal form. Amended August 12, 2021 Minutes due to reason for Closed Session. Transfer of Sick Leave hours. Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; Sheriff to Falls City Mercantile, Graves Food and Hy-Vee for inmate food and supplies.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Investment Report
• The county tax levy hearing was postponed to August 31, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. A new advertisement will be placed in this week’s paper.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, reported that she had sent a packet of information to each city clerk in Nodaway County on how to access their American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Burns discussed that he had been contacted by John Schenkel, Polk Township Trustee, regarding using county ARPA funds to pay township employees that are out for COVID. Discussion followed with an agreement that the county would assist the townships through the recovery funds for employees with a positive case, up to 80 hours in a fiscal year (as funds allow.) A call was placed to Schenkel. Other townships will be contacted. The commission also amended the document for employee use of ARPA funds. Amendments include adding: Until funds are depleted or 2024 (expiration date for recovery funds.) and subject to change by the commission at any time.
• Alex Rice reported to the commission that he has completed his Eagle Scout project at the Veteran’s Memorial site at the courthouse and the Freedom Rock at Franklin Park in Maryville. Rice presented his document showing his completed action plan.
• The commission inspected a bridge on Road #988 and a tube on Road #986 in Washington Township and Road #780 and #786 in White Cloud Township.
• The commission worked on a letter of support for the sheriff’s department in regards to the FFY2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESF.)
• The commission discussed candidates for the open road and bridge supervisor position. No offer has been extended at this time. Tabled for further discussion.
• The bid date for BRO -B074(62) bridge in Jackson Township has been set for September 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the office of the county commission. All sealed bids should be submitted to the county clerk prior to this time. Advertisement for bids was handled by Snyder and Associates in collaboration with Northwest Regional Council of Governments as this bridge will also utilize Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
• Jenkins discussed various options for utilizing the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Jenkins sited several options allowed.