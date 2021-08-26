COURT NEWS
July 19
Judge Roger Prokes
Alec D. Lawson, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams
July 20
Judge Robert Rice
William Enk, Maryville, Trespass, first degree; Property damage, second degree x 2, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Teresa Finley, Ravenwood, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, $50; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $50; Failure to register motor vehicle, $50
Lincoln T. Pope, Pickering, Driving while intoxicated, Failure to appear, warrant issued
July 21
Judge Robert Rice
Hayden J. Beemer, Bedford, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10
Cooper S. Eisenberg, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Evan B. Farrens, Lenox, Iowa, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $63.50
Spencer O. Gibson, Fairfax, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Tamia M. Goode, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Christopher L. C. Rightsell, Tarkio, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $63.50
Corbyn M. Rucker, Hopkins, Seat belt violation, $10
Adaina M. Saxton-Ross, Raymore, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Kelli A. Sharp, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $189
Gage L. Stiles, Cosby, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Kelly E. Wilmes, Conception Jct., Truck 18000 lbs. or more/bus followed another vehicle too closely, $60.50
July 23
Judge Roger Prokes
Billy J. Koch, Maryville, Invasion of privacy x4, Four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation; Endangering the welfare of a child, Five years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation; Child molestation x2, Five years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation
Keyton A. Francis, Maryville, Assault, second degree, special victim; Leaving the scene of accident, property damage exceeding $1000, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration
July 27
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Scott W. Baudler, Stuart, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, Aggravated; Property damage, first degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
August 2
Judge Roger Prokes
Alicia E. Rutledge, Sac City, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, One day county jail, $400 fine
Joshua A. Fletcher, St. Joseph, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, second offense, $80; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $250