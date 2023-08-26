LAND TRANSFERS
August 1, 2023
Chad and Terra King to Dawoudi Homes, LLC - E 170 Ft. S1/2 W1/2 Lot 1 Blk 1 McFarland’s Second Addition to Hopkins
Brandon J. and Deanna M. Brewka to Scott Fitzgerald and Kimberly Dawn Stiens - All Blk 10 Original Town of Arkoe
Kimberly Sue Kohlleppel to Sloan and Catherine Adkins - Lot 51 Valleyview Subdivision Plat No 2
Glenna Schantz to Annie Marie O’Dell – Lot 6 Wandering Hill Estate Plat No 1
Madeline Folkerts, Donald Joseph and Madeline Whitlatch to Jacob and Sadie Tengelsen - See Record
August 2, 2023
Larry and Carla Vore to Larry and Carla Vore - Tr Com SE Cor Lot 6 Blk 1 Neal’s Addition to Pickering
Larry and Carla Vore to Larry and Carla Vore - Sec 9-65-35
Rolland Martin to Larry and Carla Vore - Part of Lots 1-6 Lying West of Pub Rd Blk 20 Original Town of Pickering
August 4, 2023
Shari Rogge to Stacey Ann and James William Passalacqua - Tr Com at NW Cor Blk 14 Original Town of Maryville
Matt: 620 Properties LLC, David Behrens to James R. Wieduwilt - Lot 2 Half Blk 17 Gray’s Addition to Maryville
James E. and Connie L. Colville Revocable Living Trust to Cody and Allison T. Blackford - Tr Com W1/4 Cor NW Sec 23-65-35..See Record
Matt: 620 Properties LLC, David Behrens to James R. Wieduwilt - E 66 Ft. Lot 1 Blk 5 Northwest Ext. to Maryville
Robert L. and Dawn Renee Peter to Thomas Dylan Wilmes - NW ¼ Blk 5 Highland View Addition to Skidmore
Jake Wade Pankau to Mitch Alan and Kimberly Marie Hohensee – Sec 8-65-35
August 7, 2023
W. Ray and Beverly J. Espey, Beverly J. Espey, POA to Beverly J. Espey – All Blks 1, 2, 3, 4 Wright’s First Addition to Bedison; Lots 2, 3 Blk 3 Bedison (Calla)
Jeffrey H. and Mary Jane Powell Trust to Seemore Properties, LLC; 1 Lakeview Properties, LLC – See Record
Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck to Stephanie A. Krauth and Christopher J. Lindgren – Tr Beg. SE Cor Blk 8 Deataley’s Addition to Maryville
August 8, 2023
Amanda and Nathan Dempsey to Bryan, Sunshine, David E. and Judith Williams – Lot 41 Valleyview Sub Plat No 2
S&W Foreclosure Corp., JP Morgan Chase Bank NA to Mitchell A. Nelsen – Lot 14 and E 1 Ft. Lot 15 South Park Addition to Maryville
August 9, 2023
Daniel L. and Rachel A. Bozarth to Kayla and Ryan Stiens – See Record
Chloe Georgette Mann to Kent E. Miller – Tr Com SW Cor Sec 25-66-38..See Record
August 10, 2023
Kenneth F. and Marleen M. Carmichael to Rachel Bozarth – Lot 15 Westridge Est Plat 3
Kyle S. and Tanisha M. Adams, Tanisha M. King to Chad W. and Terra King – Com SW Cor Sec 16-66-35..See Record
Stephanie D. Allen Revocable Trust, John Allen Successor Trustee to Joshua J. and Latricia Emery – Tr in NW NE Sec 8-64-35..See Record
August 11, 2023
Tom Ross, Ross & Slacum Investment Group, LLC to Ross & Ross, LLC – Lot 3 and W1/2 Lot 2 Blk 2 Second Northern Addition to Burlington Jct.
Angie Ohnmacht and Todd Patrick Norris to Mary Leanna Ohnmacht and Angie Ohnmacht Norris – Lots 8B and 9B Scout Ridge Estates Amended Plat No 1 (Life Estate)
Tasheena Dean Marriott to Rhonda Wiederholt – S 184 Ft. Lot 3 Blk 4 Conception
August 14, 2023
Bill and Rebecca Egbert to Debbie Kaye Burke – Lot 4 Blk 31 Original Town Barnard
August 15, 2023
Nicholas and Katherine Buel to Dennis H. and Susan Pace Cooney – Lots 3, 4 Blk 59 Original Town of Hopkins
Nicholas and Haley Palmer to Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck – E1/2 Lot 1 Blk 22 Original Town of Maryville
Raymond M. and Julia A. Luke to Alan W. and Adriann L. Roush – Tr Com NE Cor SE SE NW SE Sec 19-64-35...See Record
Trace Hunt to Tracy and Jeffrey Russell – Lots 5, 6 Blk 4 Lewis V. Mortons Addition to Maryville
Christopher Cronk to Robert and Tanya Goodyear – Lots 29, 30, 31 Blk 25 Original Town of Burlington Jct.