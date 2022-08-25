COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, August 16.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to DocuLock, LLC and MTE. Sheriff to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sample specs from Continental Fire Sprinkler Company; Northwest Regional Communications Center financials for July.
• A resident within the White Cloud Wind Project stopped in to ask questions regarding his contract with Enel. He was advised to contact someone within the company.
• Elaine Wilson, Circuit Clerk, met with the commission in the basement storage room to discuss storage needs.
A call was put in to Gilbert Henry, Sleek Creek regarding the air condition issue in the courthouse. Henry gave recommendations and rough, verbal estimates. The commission asked to meet with Henry on Tuesday, August 23 at 1:00 to review his suggestions. Kevin Hartman, appraiser asked the commission to look at a leak in his office. The commission spoke with Aaron Morriss with IHP Industries to get a status update on the parts for the boiler at the courthouse. Also discussed the issues that the air conditioner is having and some of the recommendations IHP had previously made for insulated pipes and dampers.
• Owner/operators of DocuLock, LLC, Paul and Heather Janicek, met with the commission to review the status of the scanning and archiving process for the county. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Andy Abbott, MTE.
• Merlin Atkins presented the commission with expenditures expected from July – December, 2022 for food and an electric pallet jack. Atkins requested $66,768 in ARPA funds. The commission approved the request for the full amount requested. The commission discussed visiting the Ministry Center at a later date. Jenkins discussed a request for ARPA funds from the DARE Board for a storage unit and containers that would be located at the road and bridge site. The commission asked for more detailed costs. No decision was made. Jenkins also gave an update on the towns in Nodaway County who are receiving their second round of ARPA funds.
• An inspection was made on Reconstruction Road #483 in Polk Township and approved. Road #492 in Polk Township was inspected. The Long Branch Bridge was opened in the afternoon of the August 16 and the commission inspected it.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, August 18
• In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: 911 Telephone Tax Receipt payment (July 2022); Invoice to Sleek Creek HVAC, LLC; Sick Leave transfer from one employee to another.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Department of Revenue email notification regarding HB1606; Options for file storage from MTE; Email from MODOT re: I-229 Moving Forward Environmental Assessment; Invite from MERIL to Halloween Bash resource fair; Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) email re: invite to participate in a Conference Call on August 23, 2022 at 10:45
• The commission set the next 911 Oversight board meeting date (via email) for September 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the office of the Commission.
• Calls were made to Maryville Glass and Lock for a door issue on the Administration Center and a leak. Also called Seaman and Schuske Metal Works and Roofing.
• Burns reported on Missouri Department of Transportation’s (MODOT) plan to overlay letter routes.
• Dannen Merrill came in to discuss reporting requirements for ARPA funds. Also present, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
• Randa Doty with the Nodaway County Extension, stopped in to discuss programs the Extension office has been working on regarding broadband. Additionally, Doty reported that the University of Missouri Extension has been added as a line item in the state’s budget which will be used towards staffing changes and new positions.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #316 in Nodaway Township.
• Andy Macias with Snyder and Associates, stopped in to give updates on bridge projects and discuss performance/capabilities for future projects.
• The commission reviewed an application for a position on the Mental Health Board from Julia A. Schmitz.
• Union Township Trustee Richard Stringer stated the Township meeting was postponed a week due to illnesses.