MARYVILLE POLICE
August 9
6:56 a.m. - 1200 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
4:49 p.m. - 1800 block E. 1st – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
8:09 p.m. - 300 block W. 2nd – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation
August 11
1:19 a.m. - 600 block E. 7th – Manthana P. Varma, 25, Maryville – Assault
August 15
4:36 p.m. - 1800 block S. Main - Fraud - Ongoing investigation
August 16
9:21 a.m. - 100 block N. Vine – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
1:00 p.m. - 800 block E. 4th – Faith A. Salas, 30, Maryville – City code violations
1:53 p.m. - Golf Tee Lane - Larceny - Ongoing investigation
August 18
11:53 a.m. - 700 block W. Edwards - Recovered property - Cell phone
9:24 p.m. - 2900 block S. Main - Chad E. Behrens, 43, Parnell - Driving while intoxicated
11:26 p.m. - 200 block W. 1st - Samantha Dominguez, 20, Omaha, Nebraska - Minor in possession; Littering; Possession of a fake ID
August 19
1:15 a.m. - 100 block S. Market - Montana J. Moffat, 19, Albany - Minor in possession; Improper display of license plates
8:49 p.m. - 600 block S. Saunders - Heaven N. Neal, 20, Maryville - Disorderly conduct; Minor in possession
9:02 p.m. -300 block E. 5th - Stealing by deceit - Ongoing investigation
9:54 p.m. - 2900 block S. Main - Stealing by deceit - Ongoing investigation
August 20
1:55 a.m. - 1000 block N. Country Club - Quin D. Collins, 21, Maryville - Driving while intoxicated
Accidents
July 28
12:40 p.m. - 200 block W. 7th – Driver 1: Christopher M. Alvarez, 24, Maryville
August 9
2:21 p.m. - 1900 block S.Main – Driver 1: Addison C. Lager, 16, Conception Jct. - Failure to yield; Driver 2: Glenda E. Wright, 53, Northboro, Iowa
August 15
12:51 p.m. - 1600 block S. Main - Driver 1: Kristian B. Haupt, 17, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Lance W. Lewis, Maryville
4:58 p.m. - W. Edwards & S. Main - Driver 1: Mary J. Scott, 64, Maryville - Failure to yield; Driver 2: Bernard J. Riley, 84, Maryville
August 16
10:08 a.m. - W. Cooper & S. Buchanan – Driver 1: Addison K. Baumgartner, 19, Grain Valley – Failure to yield; Driver 2: Rachel T. Walker, 21, Maryville
August 17
12:19 p.m. - 1600 block S. Main - Driver 1: Miguel A. Lorenzo, 31, Anderson; Driver 2: Briton J. Melton, 21, Maryville
August 19
7:30 p.m. - 1800 block N. Grand Ave. - Driver 1: Shaviyah R. Sese, 19, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Dino Moon, Savannah