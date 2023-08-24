SHERIFF'S REPORT
July 12
Eric J. Clark, 40, Maryville, Operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license, 3rd or subsequent offense
July 14
Dennis M.Petty, 66, St.Joseph, Possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
July 15
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbane in Ravenwood
July 16
Deputies responded to a report of arson in Hopkins
July 17
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville
July 18
Rylie E. Sportsman, 21, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance, Driving while revoked, suspended, 1st offense
July 19
Glenn A. Smith, 32, Portageville, Two Scott County warrants for receiving stolen property
July 20
Ross C. Weiser, 28, St. Joseph, Probation violation
July 22
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Burlington Jct
July 25
Steven J. McKay, 33, Maryville, probation violation
July 27
Deputies took a report of animal abuse in Maryville
Dillion J. Sturm, 30, Burlington Jct., Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury, death to any person; Assault, 4th degree x2
Deputies responded to a report of assault, 3rd degree in Hopkins
July 28
Scott P. Alkire, 66, Barnard, Possession of controlled substance; Sexual abuse, 2nd degree; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
July 31
Deputies took a report of fraud in Maryville
August 2
Sherry D. Young, 46, Maryville, Failure to appear
August 3
Justin J.L. Aiton, Oak Grove, Failure to appear
August 6
Deputies responded to a report of tampering 2nd degree in Maryville
