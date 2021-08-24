MUNICIPAL COURT

August 10

Patrick J. Harris, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without a valid or no license, $60.50

Raul A. T. Alvarenga, Kansas City, Littering, $400

Ronald P. Caselman, Maryville, Disorderly conduct, $100

Nathan J. Blane, Maryville, Defective equipment, $100

Shyann A. Williams, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kevin Weaver III, Maryville, Littering, $500

Jacob M. Hoy, Falls City, Nebraska, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200

Vasu Diwal, Maryville, Defective equipment, $150

Jesse G. Ramsey, Omaha, Nebraska, Building code violation, $100

0
0
0
0
0

Tags