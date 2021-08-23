MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL

August 4

4:14 p.m.  Chloe R. Jones, 21, St. Joseph – St. Joseph PD misd. warrant, Driving while suspended, revoked; Driving while suspended; Speeding

August 8

1:45 p.m. – Christopher P. Mace, 30, Arkoe – Failure to appear, speeding, Nodaway County; Speeding; No insurance; No seat belt; Possession of drug paraphernalia

August 13

5:40 p.m. – Jeffrey W. Trillo, 58, Barnard  Driving while intoxicated; Fail to maintain right half of roadway resulting in an accident; No seat belt

Worth County

9:08 p.m. – Shana R. Land, 29, Maryville – Driving while suspended/revoked; Failure to have lighted headlight; Operate motor vehicle owned by another without insurance; No seat belt

August 15

1:08 a.m. – Jonny L. Walts, 21, St. Joseph – Misdemeanor warrant, Failure to appear, non-moving traffic, St. Joseph PD; Speeding

 

