MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
August 4
4:14 p.m. Chloe R. Jones, 21, St. Joseph – St. Joseph PD misd. warrant, Driving while suspended, revoked; Driving while suspended; Speeding
August 8
1:45 p.m. – Christopher P. Mace, 30, Arkoe – Failure to appear, speeding, Nodaway County; Speeding; No insurance; No seat belt; Possession of drug paraphernalia
August 13
5:40 p.m. – Jeffrey W. Trillo, 58, Barnard Driving while intoxicated; Fail to maintain right half of roadway resulting in an accident; No seat belt
Worth County
9:08 p.m. – Shana R. Land, 29, Maryville – Driving while suspended/revoked; Failure to have lighted headlight; Operate motor vehicle owned by another without insurance; No seat belt
August 15
1:08 a.m. – Jonny L. Walts, 21, St. Joseph – Misdemeanor warrant, Failure to appear, non-moving traffic, St. Joseph PD; Speeding