LAND TRANSFERS
August 10, 2022
August 10, 2022
Buchanan Fillmore Main Mulberry LLC to Steven and Belinda Cruz – Lot 1 Blk 13 Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
The Maryville Industrial Development Corp, Mike Zech to R Double T Holdings, LLC – Com W1/4 Cor NE Sec 16-64-35…See Record
Tina Ann and Thomas Lee Brown, Steven Russell Jones to Teresa Y. ad Marlon R. Mier – Lots 7, 8 Blk 1 Skidmore’s Tenth Addition
August 11, 2022
William V. Welch Estate to Dakota, Bobbi and Ralph White – Lot 2 of Lakeview Estates
August 12, 2022
Patrick J. and Kristina Kirwan to GRK Legacy Farms LLC– Tract in Sec 30-64-35
Randy and Lesa Vanderkooi to RPM Agency Equity Partners LLC – N 57.5 Ft. Lot 1 Blk 3 Burns’ First Addition to Maryville
