COURT NEWS
August 9
Judge Robert Rice
Molly J. Waterman, St. Joseph, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
August 10
Judge Robert Rice
Lisa E. Watson, Ellsimore, Seat belt violation, $10
Nicholas J. Arganbright, Leawood, Kansas, Driver fail to secure child less than 16 in properly fastened seat belt, $10
Brianna D. Billie, Loganville, Georgia, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $228.50
Darin E. Colville, Pickering, Seat belt violation, $10
Troy D. Ede, Grant City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Leann A. Hobson, Clarinda, Iowa, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, $80.50
Cody D. Hoepker, Hopkins, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Danny R. Ingram, Seat belt violation, $10
Madhu B. Konda, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Sydney E. Looney, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Wasu D. R. Madhavaram, St. Joseph, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Ryan H. Morse, Harsens Island, Michigan, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Jamie G. Neville, Red Oak, Driving while revoked, suspended, 2nd or 3rd offense; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jaelee H. Pittel, Kansas City, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Maverick J. Price, Ravenwood, Seat belt violation, $10
Glenn E. Rathbun, Rosendale, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $300; Seat belt violation, $10
Ashley D. Rhynes, Sheridan, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Operate vehicle on highway without valid license; Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Talia L. Sowell, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Justice A. Sparbel, St. Joseph, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Ashley N. Swinney, Rosendale, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Faith C. Toilem, Creston, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $250
Rodney L. Wiederholt, Conception, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Samuel R. Walker, Wyanconda, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Tiffany N. Green, Sharpsburg, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Rafael Hernandez Trejo, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50