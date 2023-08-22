COURT NEWS
COURT NEWS
August 1
Judge Robert Rice
Brian L. Martin, Bates City, Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense; Failure to register motor vehicle, $400
Sherry D. Young, Mary-ville, Possession of controlled substance; Stealing, Failure to appear, warrant issued
August 7
Judge Corey Herron
Justin Aiton, Oak Grove, Resisting arrest, detension, stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury, death to any person, 10 days county jail
Jimmy A. Lake, Maryville, Probation violation, Distribution of controlled substance in protected location Probation continued with one year extension, eight days shock incarceration
August 15
Judge Robert Rice
Jackson P. Garvin, Springfield, Illinois, Harassment, second degree, Two years supervised probation
Brian W. Spooner, New Market, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, $750
