MARYVILLE POLICE
July 6
9:12 a.m. - 1200 block S. Main - Larceny - Ongoing investigation
July 16
8:32 p.m. - 700 block W. Edwards - Property damage - Ongoing investigation
July 21
9:16 p.m. - 300 block E. 3rd - Peyton R. Carder, 22, Maryville - Peace disturbance
July 27
9:40 a.m. - 500 block Lisa Lane - Larceny - Ongoing investigation
10:04 a.m. - 400 block S. Walnut - Lost/stolen license plate - Ongoing investigation
July 28
4:55 a.m. - 900 block College Ave. - Kaitlynn L. Daniels, 21, Maryville - Driving while intoxicated; Careless and imprudent driving
July 29
7:15 p.m. - 1600 block S. Main - Larceny - Ongoing investigation
July 30
1:37 a.m. - 300 block N. Market - Property damage - Ongoing investigation
August 1
8:36 p.m. - 1900 block S. Main - Melandy Y. Myer, 27, Maryville - Driving while suspended, Illegal U-turn
8:57 p.m. - 100 block E. 2nd - Macen W. Shurvington, 18, Maryville - Minor in possession, Failure to maintain right half of roadway
August 2
11:40 a.m. - 900 block S. Hester - Fraud - Ongoing investigation
8:26 p.m. - 600 block E. 7th - Lost/stolen property - Ongoing investigation
August 4
10:17 a.m. - 1300 block E. Halsey - Property damage - Ongoing investigation
4:16 p.m. -1600 block S. Main - Dakota D. Chesnut, 26, Maryville - Resisting arrest, Failure to comply, Disorderly conduct
9:25 p.m. - 300 block E. 4th - Tristen M. Rice, 18, Creston, Iowa - Peace disturbance; Kierra K. McDonald, 18, Fairfax - Peace disturbance
9:25 p.m. - 300 block E. 4th - Tyler V. Vongkhamchanh, 19, Maryville - Resisting arrest, Minor in possession
August 5
12:41 a.m. - 400 block E. 1st - Jacob G. Potter, 21, Gravity, Iowa - Driving while intoxicated
4:38 p.m. - 500 block W. Edwards - Stolen motor vehicle - Ongoing investigation
August 6
11:18 p.m. - 600 block N. Main - Frank Kephart, 45, Westboro - Driving while suspended, Failure to maintain financial responsibility, Failure to register motor vehicle
9:35 p.m. - 800 block S. Main - Assault - Ongoing investigation
August 7
10:53 a.m. - 1300 block N. Main - Larceny - Ongoing investigation
11:12 a.m. - 100 block E. Summit Dr. - Harassment - Ongoing investigation
August 9
1:46 a.m. - 600 block S. Main - Cody M. Buckley, 20, Maryville - Driving while intoxicated; Minor in possession; Failure to maintain right half of roadway; Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle; Possession of fake ID
August 11
4:52 p.m. - 300 block N. Market - Missing person - Person located
7:57 p.m. - 1100 block S. Main - Juan M. Franco, 49, Grandview - No valid driver’s license; Failure to register motor vehicle; Equipment violation
August 12
1:30 a.m. - 100 block S. Laura - Gage D.R. Marriott, 20, Maryville - Driving while intoxicated; Minor in possession; Joseph W. Renfrow, 20, Springfield - Minor in possession; Minor in possession of marijuana; Minor in possession of drug paraphernalia
3:48 a.m. - 300 block W. 4th - Makenzie K. Wistrom, 25, Maryville - Driving while intoxicated; Failure to obey a posted sign
Accidents
July 13
9:45 a.m. - 300 block E. 13th - Driver 1: Robert A. Gutierrez, 63, Bryan, Texas; Driver 2: Chanda D. Funston, 80, Maryville
August 1
8:44 a.m. - E. Edwards & S. Market - Driver 1: Gabrielle P. Argo, 21, Maryville - Expired registration; Driver 2: Michael A. Clements, 37, Bolckow
12:22 p.m. - E. 1st & S. Dewey - Driver 1: Lauren L. Newham, 17, Maryville – Careless and imprudent driving; Driver 2: Steven L. Wardlow, 33, Maryville
August 7
11:29 a.m. - E. 1st & S. Munn - Driver 1: Unknown; Driver 2: Ronald E. Porter, 54, Grain Valley
August 9
12:16 p.m. - W. 6th & N. Mulberry - Driver 1: Jennifer A. Partridge, 48, Maryville; Driver 2: Madelyn J. Hartman, 19, Kansas City - Careless and imprudent
August 13
5:57 p.m. - 100 block S. Hester - Driver 1: Thomas A. Clark, 46, Maryville