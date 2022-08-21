MUNICIPAL COURT
August 10
Judge Robert Rice
Jason Brown, St. Joseph, Fail to yield to approaching vehicle when entering, crossing highway from alley, driveway, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Denny Burson, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
Emily Carter, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $250
Erica D. Gladman, Tarkio, Shoplifting, $400
Amber Goodman, Skidmore, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $150
Kiera D. Greer, Stanberry, Defective equipment, $186.50
Johnathan Heming, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Rose A. Lebow, Hopkins, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175
Jalen M. Malone, Maryville, No headlights when required, $50.50; Driving while revoked, suspended, $500
Jaiden McClure, Maryville, Speeding 16-19 mph over, $100.50;Possess marijuana, $200
Tonya Mullock, Parnell, Fail to obey traffic control devices, $60.50
Gisell S. Adame, St. Joseph, No headlights when required, $50.50; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175; Displayed, possessed fictitious, canceled, suspended, revoked, altered driver’s license, $100; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $250
Lisa E. Watson, Ellsimore, Seat belt violation, $10
Kenneth G. Weaver, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $300
Jacob A. Wooten, Wilcox, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $150
Ryan Ancell, Macon, Defective equipment, $186.50
Subrahmanyam Chirumamilla, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Laiana R. Humphries, Conyers, Georgia, Defective equipment, $250
Jacob West, Parnell, Littering, $500
Nicole R. Kelmel, Maryville, Defective equipment, $300; Driving while intoxicated, drug intoxication, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation