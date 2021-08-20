LAND TRANSFERS

July 28, 2021

Bradley S. Law to Jerry A. Bammer – Lots 3, 6, 7 Blk 3 Bohart’s Second Addition to Graham

July 29, 2021

Bryson Byergo, Member/Manager, Barnard Feed LLC to Joshua C. and Jacki L. Porter – See Record

Cody Brown, Inc., Cody C. Brown, President to Cody C. and Whitney L. Brown – Com SE Cor Sec 6-63-37..See Record

Cody C. and Whitney L. Brown to Brown Living Trust, Cody C. and Whitney L. Brown, Trustees – Com SE Cor Sec 6-63-37..See Record

Shirley M. England to John and Lola Ringgold – Lots 5, 6 Blk 19 Original Town at Pickering

JCBL Development LLC, James W. Loch to Joseph Lawrence and Jane Marie Handlos Revocable Living Trust – Lot 11 Ridgeline Estates Phase 1

Sandra Wright to Kyleigh M. Kalcevic – Lots 6, 7 Blk 3 Fifth Addition to Skidmore

July 30, 2021

Coby G., Teresa, Gage and Melissa Hayes to Lori A. Baker and Tabitha Holtman – Part of Water Street Row Lot 8 Blk 21 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville

Coby G., Teresa, Gage and Melissa Hayes to Lori A. Baker and Tabitha Holtman – S 75 Ft Lot 8 Blk 21 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville

Jon and Julie Pedersen to Julie and Jon Pedersen – Lot 5 Blk 2 Southern Extension City of Maryville

Weldon and Laurie Ann Sharr to Ruth Wake – E1/2 NE1/4 of NE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 12-65-35

Dale F. and Lotus Sharon Nelson Joint Revocable Trust Agreement to Garrett D. and Alyssa A. Pulley – SE1/4 Sec 36-63-35 Except…See Record

Kevin and Chandra Noyes to Chance D. Nowling – W1/2 Lots 5, 6 Blk 7 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville

August 2, 2021

Judy K. White to Judy K. White Living Trust – See Record

Larry and Anna Redford to Knights of Columbus #1931 – W1/2 Lots 20, 21 Blk 7 Original Town of Conception Jct.

Phillip Kenkel, Kobe Oaks, L.P., P Kenkel LLC to Curt and Julie Tobin – Lots 31, 32 Replat of Lots 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 of the Summit Addition to the City of Maryville

Garvin G. Porter and Beverly A. Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Connie L. Wall, Carla L. Howard and Cathy L. Keller, Successor Trustees to Gary W. and Angela J. Hittner – Lot 9 Pleasant View Addition

Amy J. Klaas to Cindy Houn Hourn, Houn Hourn – Lots 1,2; E1/2 Lots 5, 6; W1/2 Lots 5, 6; Lots 7, 8, all in Blk 1 Lewis V. Morton’s Addition to Maryville

Phillip R. and Irma M. Zapf Revocable Trust to Selina Talmadge – Lot 24 Blk 1 Jones Hillcrest Subdivision, an Addition to the City of Maryville

Rex and Peggy Younger to Beth & Ron, LLC – See Record

Rex and Peggy Younger to Beth & Ron, LLC – Lots 25. 26. 27. 28 Blk 1 Original Town of Elmo

Paul M. and Yolanda B. Pierce to R&A Properties, LLC – Lot 53 Village O East Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville

August 3, 2021

Sandra Wright to Jason D. Partridge – Lots 7, 8, 9 Blk 1 Second Addition to Skidmore

Alfred C. and Dorothy V. Bowman Revocable Trust, Dorothy V. Bowman, Trustee, Debora hayes, POA to Ryan Thomas Talkington – Tract in SE Cor Sec 18-64-35..See Record

State of Missouri to Nodaway County PWSD #1 – Tract in Sec 24-64-35

Melvin and Venieta Stoll Family Trust to Johnie D.and Deloris M. Alden – Com NW Cor Sec 24-64-35..See Record

August 4, 2021

Sandra Wright to Paul J. McGary – Part of Lot 12 Blk 1 Skidmore’s First Addition

Sandra Wright to Paul J. McGary – Part of Lot 12 Blk 1 Skidmore’s First Addition

Belinda Jean Hess to Matthew G. Hess – Com SE Cor Sec 36-65-36…See Record

Belinda Jean Hess to Matthew G. Hess – Tract Beg SE Cor Sec 36-65-36…See Record

August 6, 2021

Mary J. Kish to Javier E. Jimenez – Lots 3, 4 Half Blk 17 Gray’s Addition to Maryville Except.. See Record

Bonnie S. and Todd J. Smith to James J. Hulet – Lot 9 Blk 44 Stephenson’s Addition Except…See Record

Rick H. Frese Revocable Trust to Amy Nichole and Owen Drew Bender – Lot 7 Blk 59 E Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville

Kyra Diane Richardson to Randy W. and Vicki L. Andrew – Lot 2 Blk 58 Maryville City Company’s Add Lot 2 Blk 58 E. Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville and Lot 2 Bl 58 E. Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville

Dad Gumm-5, LLC, Steven E. Gumm. Brenda S. Rapp, Linda A. Schieber to Jared Vickroy – Lot 2 Half Blk 4 Northwest Extension to Maryville

Cory D. and Sarah M. Money – John D. and Johnna L. Walley – Beg at NE Cor SW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 20-64-70….City of Maryville

August 9, 2021

Matthew L. and Ashley B. Henggeler to Ashley B. Henggeler Trust , Ashley B. and Matthew L. Henggeler, Trustees – Beg E1/4 Cor Sec 11-63-34…See Record

Matthew L. and Ashley B. Henggeler to Ashley B. Henggeler Trust , Ashley B. and Matthew L. Henggeler, Trustees – E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 34-64-34 and NW1/4 SE1/4 except 11 Acres….Sections 34, 35-64-34…See Record

John P. and Kendra S. Laffey to Kendra S. Laffey Living Trust, Kendra S. and John P. Laffey, Trustees – Two Tracts in Sec 26-6-35… See Record

