LAND TRANSFERS
July 28, 2021
Bradley S. Law to Jerry A. Bammer – Lots 3, 6, 7 Blk 3 Bohart’s Second Addition to Graham
July 29, 2021
Bryson Byergo, Member/Manager, Barnard Feed LLC to Joshua C. and Jacki L. Porter – See Record
Cody Brown, Inc., Cody C. Brown, President to Cody C. and Whitney L. Brown – Com SE Cor Sec 6-63-37..See Record
Cody C. and Whitney L. Brown to Brown Living Trust, Cody C. and Whitney L. Brown, Trustees – Com SE Cor Sec 6-63-37..See Record
Shirley M. England to John and Lola Ringgold – Lots 5, 6 Blk 19 Original Town at Pickering
JCBL Development LLC, James W. Loch to Joseph Lawrence and Jane Marie Handlos Revocable Living Trust – Lot 11 Ridgeline Estates Phase 1
Sandra Wright to Kyleigh M. Kalcevic – Lots 6, 7 Blk 3 Fifth Addition to Skidmore
July 30, 2021
Coby G., Teresa, Gage and Melissa Hayes to Lori A. Baker and Tabitha Holtman – Part of Water Street Row Lot 8 Blk 21 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Coby G., Teresa, Gage and Melissa Hayes to Lori A. Baker and Tabitha Holtman – S 75 Ft Lot 8 Blk 21 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Jon and Julie Pedersen to Julie and Jon Pedersen – Lot 5 Blk 2 Southern Extension City of Maryville
Weldon and Laurie Ann Sharr to Ruth Wake – E1/2 NE1/4 of NE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 12-65-35
Dale F. and Lotus Sharon Nelson Joint Revocable Trust Agreement to Garrett D. and Alyssa A. Pulley – SE1/4 Sec 36-63-35 Except…See Record
Kevin and Chandra Noyes to Chance D. Nowling – W1/2 Lots 5, 6 Blk 7 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
August 2, 2021
Judy K. White to Judy K. White Living Trust – See Record
Larry and Anna Redford to Knights of Columbus #1931 – W1/2 Lots 20, 21 Blk 7 Original Town of Conception Jct.
Phillip Kenkel, Kobe Oaks, L.P., P Kenkel LLC to Curt and Julie Tobin – Lots 31, 32 Replat of Lots 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 of the Summit Addition to the City of Maryville
Garvin G. Porter and Beverly A. Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Connie L. Wall, Carla L. Howard and Cathy L. Keller, Successor Trustees to Gary W. and Angela J. Hittner – Lot 9 Pleasant View Addition
Amy J. Klaas to Cindy Houn Hourn, Houn Hourn – Lots 1,2; E1/2 Lots 5, 6; W1/2 Lots 5, 6; Lots 7, 8, all in Blk 1 Lewis V. Morton’s Addition to Maryville
Phillip R. and Irma M. Zapf Revocable Trust to Selina Talmadge – Lot 24 Blk 1 Jones Hillcrest Subdivision, an Addition to the City of Maryville
Rex and Peggy Younger to Beth & Ron, LLC – See Record
Rex and Peggy Younger to Beth & Ron, LLC – Lots 25. 26. 27. 28 Blk 1 Original Town of Elmo
Paul M. and Yolanda B. Pierce to R&A Properties, LLC – Lot 53 Village O East Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
August 3, 2021
Sandra Wright to Jason D. Partridge – Lots 7, 8, 9 Blk 1 Second Addition to Skidmore
Alfred C. and Dorothy V. Bowman Revocable Trust, Dorothy V. Bowman, Trustee, Debora hayes, POA to Ryan Thomas Talkington – Tract in SE Cor Sec 18-64-35..See Record
State of Missouri to Nodaway County PWSD #1 – Tract in Sec 24-64-35
Melvin and Venieta Stoll Family Trust to Johnie D.and Deloris M. Alden – Com NW Cor Sec 24-64-35..See Record
August 4, 2021
Sandra Wright to Paul J. McGary – Part of Lot 12 Blk 1 Skidmore’s First Addition
Sandra Wright to Paul J. McGary – Part of Lot 12 Blk 1 Skidmore’s First Addition
Belinda Jean Hess to Matthew G. Hess – Com SE Cor Sec 36-65-36…See Record
Belinda Jean Hess to Matthew G. Hess – Tract Beg SE Cor Sec 36-65-36…See Record
August 6, 2021
Mary J. Kish to Javier E. Jimenez – Lots 3, 4 Half Blk 17 Gray’s Addition to Maryville Except.. See Record
Bonnie S. and Todd J. Smith to James J. Hulet – Lot 9 Blk 44 Stephenson’s Addition Except…See Record
Rick H. Frese Revocable Trust to Amy Nichole and Owen Drew Bender – Lot 7 Blk 59 E Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville
Kyra Diane Richardson to Randy W. and Vicki L. Andrew – Lot 2 Blk 58 Maryville City Company’s Add Lot 2 Blk 58 E. Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville and Lot 2 Bl 58 E. Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville
Dad Gumm-5, LLC, Steven E. Gumm. Brenda S. Rapp, Linda A. Schieber to Jared Vickroy – Lot 2 Half Blk 4 Northwest Extension to Maryville
Cory D. and Sarah M. Money – John D. and Johnna L. Walley – Beg at NE Cor SW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 20-64-70….City of Maryville
August 9, 2021
Matthew L. and Ashley B. Henggeler to Ashley B. Henggeler Trust , Ashley B. and Matthew L. Henggeler, Trustees – Beg E1/4 Cor Sec 11-63-34…See Record
Matthew L. and Ashley B. Henggeler to Ashley B. Henggeler Trust , Ashley B. and Matthew L. Henggeler, Trustees – E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 34-64-34 and NW1/4 SE1/4 except 11 Acres….Sections 34, 35-64-34…See Record
John P. and Kendra S. Laffey to Kendra S. Laffey Living Trust, Kendra S. and John P. Laffey, Trustees – Two Tracts in Sec 26-6-35… See Record