MARYVILLE POLICE
July 26
July 26
9:00 a.m. – 500 block E. 7th – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
July 30
3: 26 p.m. – 600 block N. Walnut – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
4:03 p.m. – 500 block W. Davison Sq. – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
August 4
10:43 a.m. – 200 bloc W. 3rd – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
August 7
6:01 p.m. – 300 block N. Main – Dakota D. Chesnut, 25, Hopkins – Wanted on warrant, failure to appear
August 10
6:57 p.m. – US Hwy 136 & US Hwy 71 – Anthony W. Boydston, 46, St. Joseph – Driving while suspended
August 11
8:42 p.m. – 700 block S. Main – Vinayaka R. Jogannagari, 23, Maryville – Driving while suspended
Accident
August 4
11:42 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Bert G. Peacock, 71, Maitland; Driver 2: Delanie M. Hooker, 20, Maitland, Florida
