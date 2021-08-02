LAND TRANSFERS
July 22, 2021
David P. and Krista J. Sly to Sly Enterprises LLC – N1/2 Lots 1, 2 Blk 2 Original Town of Maryville
David P. and Krista J. Sly to Sly Enterprises LLC – Lot 5 Blk 12 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Samuel J. and Marjorie Vanfosson to Samuel R. Vanfosson – Nodaway Memorial Gardens Garden of the Last Supper Blk B Lot 32 Spaces 1, 2, 3, 4
July 23, 2021
Tim and Jeri Laubscher to Derek and Rachel DeMott – Lot 65 Westridge Estates Plat 3, an Addition to Maryville
Damon and Carolin Walker to Walker Real Estate Properties LLC – Tract in SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 5-64-35…See Record
Nathan and Ashley Guthrie to Belinda Hess – Lots 8, 9 Valley View Estates
July 26, 2021
Evan Q. and Lori A Tally to Evan Q. and Lori A Tally – Com S1/4 Cor Sec 16-64-36..See Record
Patricia A. Romine Revocable Trust to Naomi Tellez – Lot 2 Blk 2 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition, an Addition to the City of Maryville
Steven E. and Debora L. Hayes to Kyle B. and Elizabeth A. Hunt – Tract in Sec 25-65-37
Rick and Toni A. Eckley to Steven and Debora Hayes – Lots 39, 40 Scout Ridge Estates
Curtis R. and Julie R. Tobin to Joseph L. and Charlene R. Nagy – In the City of Maryville, being a part of the SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 18-64-35
John E. and Constance K. Crawford to Rick and Toni Eckley – Lot 50 Golden Acres Plat 1, an Addition to Maryville
July 27, 2021
Charles Dean and Julie Edith Clodfelter to Vickie Weldon – E1/2 of Beg SW Cor Lot 5 Blk 34 City Company’s Addition to Maryville..See Record
James A. Hansen to James A. Hansen Revocable Living Trust – See Record
Rollo A. Shoesmith, Jr. to Rolla A. Shoesmith Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – See Record
Lisa Troth to Lisa Troth Trust – E 100’ Beg NE Cor NE1/4 Sec 19-64-35..See Record
Susan Jane Noakes to Susan Jane Noakes Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – See Record
Adriane M. and Travis Wymore, Sammie L. and Patricia K. Boner to Adriane M. and Travis Wymore – Lot 7 Blk 10 MW Charles First Addition to the City of Maryville
July 28, 2021
Cassidy Saxton to Justin Carnes – Lot 4 Half Blk 15 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
Cody C. and Whitney L. Brown to Brown Living Trust, Cody C. and Whitney L. Brown, Trustees – Com at SE Cor Sec 6-63-37..See Record