COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, August 3.
In attendance were North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Recorder Fee Report (July 2021,) Clerk Fee Report (July 2021;) Liquor License: Graham Community Betterment Association Caterer’s license; Inventory Disposal forms; MEI Contract invoice.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Email from Northwest Workforce Development Board and Missouri Enterprise; Schraeder Law Firm (zero) invoice.
• Patton submitted the July expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• Ed Walker, Road and Bridge supervisor discussed various county projects.
• The commission reviewed an email document regarding the denial of first appeal on FEMA-4451-DR-MO, Nodaway County, PN 123429.
• Calls were made to Grant, Lincoln, Union and White Cloud Township officials regarding their CART rock. A call was also made to Nick Jameson with Schildberg Construction to discuss the hauler for Lincoln Township.
• A call was made to Jennifer Jarvis with MoDOT for an update on the concrete culvert by Highway 71 believed to be owned by MoDOT. Jarvis confirmed that this is a MoDOT responsibility. Jarvis also stated that Marty Liles is working on the requestion letter to FEMA on the bridge denial but will be calling in with questions.
• A resident of Hopkins Township stopped in to discuss an issue near a bridge on Road #149. The commission, along with E. Walker inspected the site.
• A call was made to MEI Elevator Solutions regarding the elevator in the county administration center.
• The commission inspected Bridge #727 in Grant Township.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, August 5.
In attendance were North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Assessor to Tan-Tar-A Conference Center for training; to Missouri State Assessor’s Association for training.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Fuel and Equipment Report (July 2021)
• Sheriff Randy Strong and Captain Scott Wedlock stopped in to give updates on the sheriff’s office. The commission reviewed and signed a contract with Stellar Services, LLC for commissary commissions.
• A call was taken from Terrelle Bryant with APTIM regarding background work on a company looking to refurbish and do maintenance work on wind towers.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer came in to discuss the American Recovery Plan Act funds. Jenkins will work on a questionnaire for county municipalities to gauge needs.
• The commission inspected a tube on Road #224 and inspected Road #217 and #219 in Independence Township.
• A quote was reviewed from MEI Elevator Solutions regarding the elevator in the county administration center. A door control board was damaged and needs to be replaced. MEI’s report stated this was due to a spike in voltage when the power was switched from a power surge. The elevator repair agreement was signed and returned to MEI.
• A resident within the Enel, White Cloud Wind project area, called in with questions. The commission will get a contact person and call the resident back.
• A message was left for Marty Liles at MoDOT.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, August 10.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoices to Thomas’ Lawn Care, LLC; MEI Total Solutions and Snyder and Associates (BRO-B074(62); request for county sponsorship for Great Northwest Days.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Letters from Sheriff Randy Strong regarding a leave of absence for two employees; Evergy Demand Response Initiative report; Sales Tax / Use Tax and Road and Bridge Sales Tax reports
• Kim Mildward, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, presented documents for review and signature for reimbursement of funds on the Historical Preservation Grant
• Ed Walker, Road and Bridge Supervisor, reported on current projects the crew is working on.
• Burns reported that Marty Liles, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) requested documentation of everything pertaining to Bridge # 085006 which was denied by FEMA. A call was also made to Andy Macias at Snyder and Associates to request a letter.
• Assessor Rex Wallace came in to discuss the panic button system. A new harness wire has been sent and Wallace will get this replaced. A call was made to Gary Coenen, Coenen Electric regarding the elevator in the Administration Building. Coenen will come by and look at the wiring with the commission. Two keys to the basement storage room were ordered from Maryville Glass and Lock. A quote from Quality Sealants was reviewed for sealant work at the jail and the Administrative Center.
• The commission reviewed the current Procurement Policy. No changes made as more information needs to be gathered.
• Sheriff Randy Strong stopped in to discuss the vehicles that are no longer in daily use that the county will be looking to put out for sealed bid. The commission will work with the Sheriff’s Department to ensure all vehicles are in working order prior to putting the sealed bid information out. Strong discussed with the commission a grant the Sheriff’s office is planning to apply for through the FFY2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESF.) Jackie Cochenour will be writing the grant with the guidance of the sheriff and collaborators.
• Bids for Bridge #0614022 and Bridge #0514001 were opened. Oden Enterprises was the only company to submit a bid on each bridge. Their bid was accepted.
• A letter of support was reviewed and signed in support of the application submitted by HRM as a consultant to Snider Development, LLC for workforce housing proposed in the Maryville community. The letter was emailed back to HRM.
• Gary Coenen, Coenen Electric met with the commission to discuss the elevator and generator.
• A call was made to Rod Chavez, with Enel White Cloud Wind project, regarding a punch list emailed on road issues. The commission, along with E. Walker, will review the list and inspect the roads.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, discussed some requests received regarding the American Recovery Plan Act funding. An email was sent to county attorney, Ivan Schraeder, with questions relating employees. Schraeder stated the county is able to set their own procedures. COVID employees will fall under FMLA if we have a policy in place. The “under quarantine” rule that applied in 2020 with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds that existed in 2020 is no longer in effect. A call was also made to Tom Patterson, Nodaway County Health Director for additional guidance. Patterson informed the commission on the current Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. A call was made to the department heads this currently effects. No decision regarding leave was made it was tabled until Thursday.