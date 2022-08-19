COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, August 9.
In attendance were North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Clerk Fee Report (July 2022); Expense registers for ARPA; General, and Election Judges; a liquor license for Graham Community Betterment; invoices for Creal, Clark & Seifert, Courthouse and Gray Oil and Oden Enterprises for Road & Bridge.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Fuel & Equipment report for Road & Bridge; Sales, Use, and Special Road & Bridge tax funds; Invitation from Governor Mike Parson to attend a welcoming on US 136 Long Branch bridge.
• The June expense and revenue budget report was presented for review.
• Bill Cronk was contacted with an invoice question from Norris Quarry for Independence Township. The commission determined the invoice was the responsibility of the Township.
• J & S Cleaning to clean Administration Center conference room carpet, August 15 when the building closes. Billing will be made to Nodaway County Fair Board.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector made a review of ARPA accounts and balances.
• Walk and Burns made inspections to Washington Township roads #1038, #1033 and a re-construction project on road #999; in Jefferson Township, road re-construction project #643 was approved for the proceed order and road #644.
• A form from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company was filled out and signed regarding the completion of BRO-B074(62) Bridge.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, August 11.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Additions and Abatements for June & July 2022. Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for diesel.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: P3 Broadband Competition email
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave the commission an update on a meeting he had with an IAMO representative on right of ways.
• J & S Cleaning to clean hallway floors at the Administration Center. Dates are as follows: Third floor: weekend of August 20-21 (scrub and wax); First floor: weekend of August 27-28 (strip and wax); Second floor: weekend of September 3-4 (strip and wax). The commission also discussed air conditioner issues at the courthouse. Tammy Carter, H.R. director was asked to touch base with Sleek Creek to schedule a time to come look at the issue.
• Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called in to discuss an email sent on the Fairground feasibility study.
• The commission spoke with Alan Wiederholt, Washington Township, regarding Road #1033 (.25 mile) and #1034 (.50 mile.) Both of these roads have been added to the Reconstruction Maintenance List for 2022. The commission asked for work on the approach to be completed prior to rocking the road.
• Brian Rose and Alice Riding, representatives of Gallagher Insurance, met with the commission and other county officials/staff. Items discussed were the pharmacy program, the Blue Cross Blue Shield app and online tools. Rose and Riding responded to pre-submitted questions and reviewed the Benefit Summary and Member Guide and discussed upcoming year renewal process. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kevin Hartman, Lindsey Aley, Austin Hann, Engle, Angie Cordell and Carter,
• Merlin Atkins, Nodaway County Ministry Center, stopped in to ask about the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds
• An inspection was made of Road #465 in Polk Township; Road #508 in Green Township and a completed bridge that was replaced with double Tubes on Road #214 in Union Township.
• Les Linville, Monroe Township, came in to discuss Road #802 and #803 being added to the CART Rock list as the windmill company had worked on it and improved it. These two roads will be added to the list for 2023. Linville had also inquired about Bridge #805.