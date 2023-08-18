COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, August 8.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to Walker Body Shop, Snyder and Associates; Recorder Fee Report (July 2023.). Circuit Clerk to Kranitz, Sadoun & Carpenter for Probate Attorney fees.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate of Liability Insurance – Maryville Glass and Lock; Investment Report; Road & Bridge Fuel & Equipment report (July 2023); Additions & Abatements (June & July 2023)
• Patton submitted for review, expense/revenue reports that include July 2023.
• Walker repaired the ADA accessibility button on a door at the Administration Centerg. Touched base with the Prosecuting Attorney’s office regarding office furniture that needs moved.
• Returned a call to Ann Martin, Toys for Tots, to confirm conference room reservation for December 8-11.
• Completed the Agri-Ready County Designation Application and returned to Missouri Farmers Care.
• Monica Patton and Diane Wiederholt met with the commission to discuss supplemental insurance for county employees. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Rex Wallace, assessor.
• A message was left for Ivan Schraeder, county attorney.
• Assessor Rex Wallace introduced new hire David McClain as the new appraiser.
• A call was made to Mark Boyer to discuss the open Grant Township Board seat. Boyer is interested in the open seat. All were in favor of his appointment.
• Linda Mattson, North Star Advocacy Center Director, met with the commission to discuss a grant through the Department of Public Safety that she would be applying for. Mattson stated the county would need to be a pass-through for the grant if North Star is funded. The commission agreed to be the pass through. Also present: Jenkins.
• Discussed supplemental insurance options for 2024 with county attorney, Ivan Schrader. Also reviewed the proposed Amended Ordinance for the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ.)
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, August 10.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Clerk Fee Report (July 2023). Sheriff to Axon Enterprise, Inc. for equipment; to Leads Online for subscription renewal; to Delbert’s Garage for vehicle repair.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MOPERM Auto Loss Notices and Worker’s Compensation claim; Sheriff Report (July 2023); Letter from MO Dept of Conservation re: PILT payments
• Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, stopped in to review the Courthouse Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant and the BRO-074(64) projects. Jacobson also presented LPA services invoice #2, Snyder & Associates invoice #2 and LPA check list for BRO-BO74(64) County bridge #0295003 and LPA services invoice #2, Snyder & Associates invoice #2, LPA checklist and a Project Information Communication Plan letter was reviewed and signed to MoDOT on the TAP-9900(144) grant project.
• A call was put in to IHP for a status update on the boiler at the courthouse. Called Jason Brown Roofing for an update on work to the Administration Center.
• A call was returned to City of Barnard Mayor Glenn Miller to discuss the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Miller gave an update on the lagoon project, grant progress and the work they have been doing with Missouri Rural Water Authority (MRWA) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
• Reviewed an Application for Placement of Utility/Facility within Right-of-Way for Squan on behalf of Brightspeed Communications. No decision made.
• Reviewed the Mullin Creek Solar Project Development Agreement as presented by Jon Micah Goeller, Attorney with Husch Blackwell, LLP.
• The commission, along with Jenkins and Rex Wallace, assessor met with Josh McKim from Nodaway County Economic Development to discuss the amended resolution and ordinance regarding Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) and set a tentative date for the public hearing as September 12, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the County Administration Center conference room.
• Walk and Jenkins met with Cheyenne Murphy, NW Regional Council of Governments to discuss the bid process for the Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant.
• Inspection of Roads #222, #221, #194 and #198 in Independence Township and bridge 295 and a culvert on Road #285 both in Union Township. Inspection of Roads #951 and #946-947 in Grant Township.