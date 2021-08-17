MARYVILLE POLICE
July 22
4:39 p.m. – 900 block S. Walnut – Stealing by deceit – Ongoing investigation
6:33 p.m. – 200 block N. Fillmore – Lost, stolen license plate – Ongoing investigation
July 26
12:43 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
July 28
2:42 a.m. – 1900 block S. Main – Jessica C. Bram, 27, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; Speeding
July 29
7:39 a.m. – 600 block N. Mulberry – Caleb A. Russell-Cohen, 22, Maryville, Possession of drug paraphernalia; Failure to register motor vehicle
11:00 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Danielle L. Johnson, 31, St. Joseph – Driving while suspended; Possession of marijuana; Possession of drug paraphernalia
July 30
8:47 a.m. – US Hwy 71 – Fire report – Vehicle accident
12:25 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Kirby D. Leslie, 60, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
July 31
12:31 p.m. – 100 block W. 6th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
August 1
12:45 a.m. – 100 block N. Alvin – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation
August 2
12:43 p.m. – 100 block W. South Ave. – Patricia L. Stickler, 40, Clarinda, Iowa – Careless and imprudent driving
August 3
8:47 a.m. – Donaldson Park – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
August 4
5:48 p.m. – US Hwy 148 & OO Hwy – Fire report – Vehicle accident assist
August 6
11:25 a.m. – 200 block Park Ave. – Trespassing – Ongoing investigation
7:49 p.m. – US Hwy 71 & M Hwy – Fire report – Vehicle accident assist
August 8
12:19 a.m. – 100 block E. 3rd – James S. Barton, 24, Maryville – Possession of marijuana
10:31 a.m. – 1500 block N. Main – Aaron M. Valentine, 19, Oak Grove – Possession of a fake ID
7:40 p.m. – 1500 block N. Main – Brendan P. Aldrich, 20, Maryville – Possession of a fake ID
Accidents
July 29
12:21 p.m. – W. Lieber and S. Walnut – Driver 1: Adam W. Palmer, 34, Maryville – Careless and imprudent driving; Driver 2: Melissa N. Eckstein, 42, Maryville
July 30
7:33 p.m. – 100 block N. Main – Driver 1: Unknown; Property owner 2: Citizen’s Bank and Trust
July 31
9:13 a.m. – US Hwy 71 and S. Main – Driver 1: Robert E. Meyer, 65, Shreveport, Louisiana; Driver 2: Donald R. Roach, 84, Rea – Failure to obey a steady red light
August 2
6:07 p.m. – S. Main and W. South Hills – Driver 1: Katielyn K. Wooten, 21, Maryville; Driver 2: James J. Ungles, 16, Skidmore