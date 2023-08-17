LAND TRANSFERS
July 24, 2023
Marvin and Geraldine Sumy to Kayla Crandall – Lot 3 Blk 1 Skidmore’s Sixth Addition
Frederick Charles and Karen Giesken, Bruce W. and Leann Carmichael, Kim Zane and Terri Carmichael, Vicki C. and Eric Clack, Kristin (Piveral) and Michael Jesse Thompson to Connie S. Kennedy – Lot 3 Plat 1 Westridge Estate
July 25, 2023
Southview Apartments II LP, Chris Tursky, Manager to City of Maryville – Tr Com N1/4 Cor NW Sec 29-64-35..See Record
Angela K. McIntyre, Angela Salcedo to Angela K. McIntyre – S1/2 Lots 3, 4 Blk 2 Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
July 26, 2023
Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County, Inc. to Waylon Lee and Lisa Kay Sanders – Lot 1 and E 6 Ft. Lot 2 Blk 61 E. Stephenson’s Addition and Tract...See Record
July 27, 2023
Edward W. Gray to Michael W. and Mary J. Nelson – NE Sec 8-66-34
Twaddle Realty, Inc. to V-BAC, LLC – Lot 45 South Park Addition to Maryville
July 28, 2023
Tiffany and Jeremy Johnston, Cathy and Randy Kaufman to Brett E. and Kelly C. Coffelt – Tr NW Sec 15-63-37...See Record
Susan Frankum Revocable Living Trust to Layden Investing Group, LLC – Sec 19-64-35
July 31, 2023
Barbara D. Pettlon to Kristopher and Annah Pettlon – W1/2 Lots 3, 4 Blk 14 WR Saunders Addition to Maryville
Meredith Heller, Meredith Schuh to Rodney James Heller – N1/2 SE Sec 20-65-35..See Record
Kale Heflin to Brooke E. Simonton – Lot 5 Blk 4 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
Brenton and Alexa Beason to Anthony and Mina Kauffman – Tr Beg NE Cor Sec 7-64-36..See Record
