MUNICIPAL COURT
July 20
Judge Robert Rice
Amy Huffman, Savannah, Fail to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes, causing an immediate threat of an accident, $60.50
David A. White, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kenneth W. Myers, Bolckow, Owner operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsible, $125
Britney D. Poage, Maryville, Driving while revoked/suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Lucas M. Curry, Savannah, Fish without permit, Missouri resident, $49.50
Beau S. Gillespie, Maryville, Operate vehicle in area not designated for such use or travel, $49.50
Tyler R. Philpott, Savannah, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Hunter T. Woods, Stanberry, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300; Operate vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50; Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Lexi C. Linton, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dusten C. Sloan, Independence, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300; Operate vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Taylor R. Giesken, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Jason O. Brown, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Carl D. Dosztan Jr., St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Brandon X. Dinh, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Tyler C. Burton, Independence, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159; Seat belt violation, $10
Jayden A. Hartl, Exira, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Wyatt J. Grimes, Sparta, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Nathaniel J. Streu, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Ryan A. Muskeyvalley, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Marcus A. M. Williams, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jessica C. Bram. Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Javeion V. Edmon, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jaron L. Robberts, Bedford, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Nicole Rice, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Bart M. Allen, Butler, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Dylan J. Sipes, Oregon, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Denise N. Thomas, Kearney, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300; Operate vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50
George W. Larison, Amazonia, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Jastin E. Shaban, Clearfield, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Connor M. L. Long, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Kathryn R. Wilson, Cosby, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Stephanie L. Trujillo, Avondale, Arizona, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Ravi K. Atluri, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Timothy J, McHugh, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Elizabeth A. Nolan, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Austin M. Rue, Kansas City, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50; Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Susan V. Witt, Salem, Nebraska, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Juan S. Rodriguez, Liberty, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Arica E. Lee-Anderson, Blue Springs, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Ashley D. Stafford, Maitland, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $230.50
Collin Dirks, Omaha, Nebraska, Failure to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, $60.50
Caiden T. Sharp, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Quan P. Tran, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Bryar E. Ginther, Stanberry, Seat belt violation, $10
Joshua K. Woods, Stanberry, Seat belt violation, $10
Kevin W. Cook, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Isabella A. Chatfield, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Denny L. Burson, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Tabitha A. Ploof, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Dominque L. Flowers, Burlington Jct., Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection so close to cause hazard, $60.50
Cassandra N. Partridge, Skidmore, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Clinton W. Criger, Rock Port, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Eric Robison, Maitland, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Tiffani M. Burch, Overland Park, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Richard J. Dawson, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $250
Michael D. E. McFadden Jr., Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300