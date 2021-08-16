LAND TRANSFERS
July 28, 2021
Eric Damgar to Shama Damgar – Lots 5, 6, 7, 8 Blk 17 Original Town of Pickering
Martin J. Farnan to Kurt and Deborah Engel – Tr Com SE Cor Lot 7 Blk 7 JC Smith’s Addition to Clearmont
Prather Properties LLC, Brandon R. and Natasha M. Brand to Brandon R. and Natasha M. Brand – Lot 2 Blk 11 WR Saunders Addition to Maryville
Jimmie Eugene, Jr., Mary Ann and Dayton Myles Lamme to Randy and Marcella Ferbert – Lots 6, 7 Lying North of Hwy Blk 4 in Town of Conception
Delmar and Lillian Freemyer to Maurice and Susan Freemyer – Two Tracts in Sec 34-63-34
Maurice and Susan Freemyer to Tristan Freemyer – Two Tracts in Sec 34-63-34