LAND TRANSFERS
July 17, 2023
LAND TRANSFERS
July 17, 2023
Robert James and Catherine M. Hannigan to Triandafilli Groumoutis – E 50 Ft. Lot 12 Blk 1 TL Robinson’s Second Addition to Maryville
July 18, 2023
Terry W. and Stephanie E. Webb to Patricia A. Elsman – Lot 14 Blk 6 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to Maryville
July 19, 2023
Kieran and Jessica Walker to Alex and Kyndall Porter – Tr Com S1/4 Cor Sec 13-64-34..See Record
July 20, 2023
Kevin and Patricia Neal to Norma I Spire Revocable Inter Vivo Trust – S1/2 Lot 4 and W 26 Ft. S1/2 Lot 3 Half Blk 4 NW Ext to Maryville
Todd E. and Janice R. Gray to Higdon-Scott Holdings – Lots2, 4 Southview Business Tract
John and Lola Ringgold to Denise Heather Green – Lots 5, 6 Blk 19 Original Town of Pickering
Jackie D. and Linda J. Wilson to James A. and Lizzie M. O’Connor – Lot 2 Blk 2 McPherson’s First Addition to Hopkins
July 21, 2023
Mid America Bank to Louis H. and Donna Null – Com S1/4 Cor Sec 20-66-34...See Record
July 24, 2023
Rebecca Jane Carter to Jody Brown – Lot 7 Blk 6 Beverly Hills Addition to Maryville
Joseph W. Baumli to Jeremy W. Baumli – Lots 13-19 Corrough’s First Addition to Arkoe
